NIA Recruitment 2023: 29 Vacancies For Nursing Officers, Multi-tasking Staff And Others.

The National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) Jaipur is inviting applications for direct recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer, Multi-tasking Staff and other roles. It has released 29 vacant posts for its institute in Jaipur. Interested candidates can apply for the job through the official website of NIA. https://www.nia.nic.in/. The last date to fill out the online application for this job is July 5. The vacancy released by the National Ayurveda Institute in Jaipur consists of posts of a Radiologist, Biochemist, and Clinical Registrar. Along with this, 2 posts each for Junior Secretariat Assistants, Pharmacists, Junior Medical Laboratory Technologists, and Nursing Officers are available. The highest number of vacant seats , 18, is for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff.

NIA Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Log in to NIA—https://www.nia.nic.in/

Step 2: On the front page, click on the job link

Step 3: Register yourself by entering your basic contact details and others.

Step 4: Fill out the application form by submitting the necessary details.

Step 5: Upload the documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Click on Submit button

Step 8: Download and save for future use.

The candidates are requested to fill in their details carefully and accurately. You need to upload your photo and signature in the form of documents while filling out the application form. Along with this, experience documentation is also necessary in addition to educational credentials for the post. The applicant can visit the NIA website to know more about the specifics of the photo and signature which are required to submit the form successfully.

top videos

The minimum age of the candidate is 18 years while the maximum age is 18 years, for several positions. Age relaxation is also available for various categories. There will be an application fee and security deposit for this application ranging from Rs 3,500 to 2,500 for general and OBC applicants. In addition, the application price for ST-SC and IWS has been reduced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2,000. The application is free for PwD category candidates and ex-servicemen.

The National Institute of Ayurveda Jaipur’s (NIA Jaipur) selection procedure for the relevant positions entails a thorough review of the applications that were submitted, followed by an interview. A final list of chosen candidates will be compiled based on academic credentials and interview performance.