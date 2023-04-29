NIFT 2023 Declares Results At nift.ac.in; Know How To Check

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has announced the results for its Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses. Students can check their results from the official website- nift.ac.in. In its notification dated April 28, 2023, the institute said “The Final Results of Regular UG and PG programmes for admission to 2023 - has been declared. Please login to the admission website at niftadmissions.in to download your results. The link of the result is also available on the NIFT official website nift.ac.in."

The examination was conducted for admission to BDes, BFTech, and all UG and PG programmes. The institute combined the scores of the Creative Ability Test (CAT), General Ability Test (GAT) and Situation Test (group discussion and personal interview) for the NIFT final merit list . Earlier the NIFT 2023 results were declared on March 10 for CAT and GAT. NIFT 2023 entrance exam was held on February 5, 2023.

NIFT FINAL RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official website of National Institute of Fashion Technology, nift.ac.in.

Step 2: Then on the homepage navigate the ‘NIFT 2023 final result’ link. Click on the option.

Step 3: Log in with the necessary credentials provided on the hall ticket such as email ID and password.

Step 4: The NIFT final result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the NIFT scorecard and take a printout of it for future references.

The National Institute Of Fashion Technology will start the counselling process likely in June. Those who have qualified will have to report to the allocated centre at the specified date and time for document verification purposes. NIFT general ability test includes general knowledge and current affairs, case study, effective communication, communication ability and English comprehension, quantitative problem-solving approach and analytical and logical ability.

The upper age limit of the candidates should be less than 24 years. The reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ PwD) will get five years of upper-age relaxation. It is mandatory for the students to qualify the 10+2 exam from a recognised board. The candidates who have cleared the NIFT exam 2023 can take admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes — Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design and MDes programmes- Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).

