NIFT 2023 Final Result to be Out Soon, How to Download

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will declare the NIFT 2023 final result soon. The NIFT final result 2023 is expected to be out tentatively in the second week of May 2023. Once the result is out, students will be able to download the same on the official website- nift.ac.in. The examination is conducted for admission to BDes, BFTech, and all UG and PG programmes.

After combining the scores of the Creative Ability Test (CAT), General Ability Test (GAT) and Situation Test (group discussion and personal interview) the NIFT final merit list will be prepared. Earlier the NIFT 2023 results were declared on March 10 for CAT and GAT. NIFT 2023 entrance exam was held on February 5, 2023.

NIFT Final Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: First go to the official website, nift.ac.in.

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the ‘NIFT 2023 final result’ link.

Step 3: Log in with the necessary details such as email ID and password.

Step 4: The NIFT final result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the NIFT scorecard and take a printout of it.

NIFT will start the counselling process likely in June. Those who qualify will have to report to the allocated centre at the specified date and time for document verification purposes.

NIFT general ability test includes general knowledge and current affairs, case study, effective communication, communication ability and English comprehension, quantitative problem-solving approach and analytical and logical ability.

The upper age limit of the candidates should be less than 24 years. The reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ PwD) will get five years of upper-age relaxation. The students must have passed the 10+2 exam from a recognised board. The candidates who will clear NIFT exam 2023 can take admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes — Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design and MDes programmes- Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).

Read all the Latest Education News here