Nine Of Top 51 In UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 Allotted IFS

The Government of India’s Department of Personnel and Training issued the allotment list to candidates who have passed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2022. Out of the total 933 candidates who have qualified, only 784 have been allocated the services.

Mayur Hazarika and Gahana Navya James have secured the 5th and 6th rank respectively in UPSC CSE 2022. However, instead of Indian Administrative Services (IAS), they have been allotted the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Out of the top 51 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022, these are the nine candidates who have been allocated IFS. Mayur Hazarika (5th rank), Gahana Navya James (6th Rank), Vidushi Singh (13th Rank), Pourush Sood (29th Rank), Anup Das (38th Rank), Shubham (41st Rank), Archit Goyal (43rd Rank), Manan Agarwal (46th Rank), Sparsh Yadav (51st Rank).

How are these services allotted?

The rank of the candidate in the CSE dictates the service allotted. It also depends on the candidate’s order of preference, their category like General, OBC, SC, ST among various others. The availability of vacancies in the candidate’s preferred category is also a criterion.

Decisions made by the medical board or appellate board regarding the candidate are also a factor which is considered. In case, a candidate has not chosen a preference for all civil services and does not fit the criteria as per their preference, then they will be allocated to the available vacancies, but only after all the candidates have been assigned their services.

These toppers gave preference to becoming IFS instead of IAS. But as per information, IAS is not allocated to those with low rank, but this time, the results have left everyone shocked.

Mayur Hazarika is the highest-ranked male candidate in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022. He hails from Tezpur in Assam and is a doctor. He completed his MBBS degree at Guwahati Medical College in 2020. In his very first attempt at the civil service exam, he cleared by securing the 5th rank and aspired to become an IFS officer. On the other hand, Gahana Navya James is from Kerala. In an interview, she revealed that her uncle Sibi George is an IFS officer from the 1993 batch and is currently the Ambassador of India to Japan.