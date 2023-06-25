NIOS Class 10, 12 April/May 2023 Results Declared At results.nios.ac.in, How To Check

The results for the public examination for Class 10 secondary and Class 12 senior secondary classes for April/May 2023 were announced by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The class 10, 12 exam results have been published on the official website results.nios.ac.in and nios.ac.in.

To access the NIOS results 2023, students must have their enrolment number and admit card handy. This year, the public examination for Class 10th and 12th was held from April 6 to May 8. Hindustani Sangeet was the first examination for Class 10 or secondary school students, and the final exam was for bakery and confectionery, a Certificate in desktop publishing, Indian embroidery, hand and foot care, and Certificate in Yog.

NIOS April/May 2023 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website- results.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the admission tab then go to the student portal.

Step 3: Click on NIOS April/May 2023 exam and the result tab.

Step 4: Look for the NIOS Class 10 or Class 12 result option.

Step 5: Click the respective result link to access your marksheet.

Step 6: Enter your NIOS class 10 or class 12 enrollment number and other required credentials on the results portal.

Step 7: The NIOS April/May 2023 exam results will be displayed on your device screen.

Step 8: Download your makrsheet and take a printout of the same for future record.

The various Accredited Institutes (AIs) will notify students when they may pick up their migration-cum-transfer-certificates and marks sheet-cum-certificates.

The class 10, 12, and report cards must be thoroughly checked by candidates after being downloaded. They should seek assistance from the appropriate authorities if they notice any irregularities.

Student’s name

Enrollment number

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Subject-wise marks in theory

Course/Class (secondary or senior secondary)

Total marks

Exam month and year

Qualifying status

Date of birth

Subject-wise marks in practical

Students are suggested to visit the National Institute of Open Schooling’s official website nios.ac.in for additional details.