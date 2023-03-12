NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2023 Released on sdmis.nios.ac.in, Check Detailed Schedule

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for board exams of classes 10 and 12. As per the NIOS, class 10 and 12 exam dates 2023 will begin on April 6. Students who have enrolled for the NIOS board exam can check the complete date on the official website- sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS Board Exam Date Sheet 2023, exams of both classes 10th and 12th will be conducted on different dates between April 6 and May 8. The exam for both classes will be conducted in a single shift starting from 2:30 pm. The exam will end at different timings depending on the subject.

NIOS Class 10 Date Sheet 2023

April 6, 2023- Sanskrit/Early Childhood care and education

April 10, 2023- Urdu

April 11, 2023- Painting (Theory)

April 12, 2023- Economics

April 13, 2023- Bengali/Tamil/Odiya/Gujarati/Punjabi/Arabic/Persian/Malayalam/Sindhi

April 17, 2023- Home Science

April 18, 2023- Computer science/Physical education and Yoga/Sociology/Bhartia Darshan/Tourism

April 19, 2023- Chemistry/Political Science/Mass Communication/Military studies/Sanskrit Sahitya

April 20, 2023- Hindi

April 24, 2023- Employability skills and entrepreneurship/Environmental science

April 25, 2023- English

April 26, 2023- Biology/Accountancy/Introduction to law/military history/Veda Adhyayan

April 27, 2023- Psychology

April 28, 2023- Physics/History/Library and inform science/Sanskrit Vyakaran

April 29, 2023- Geography

May 2, 2023- Mathematics

May 3, 2023- Data entry operations (theory)

May 4, 2023- Business studies

May 6, 2023- Housekeeping/Data entry operations/ web development/CRM domestic voice/Hotel front office operations/computer and office applications

May 8, 2023- Food processing/Preservation of fruits and vegetables/ Food processing/Preservation of fruits and vegetables/ Computer hardware assembly and maintenance

NIOS Class 12 Date Sheet 2023

April 6, 2023- Hindustani Sangeet

April 10, 2023- Sanskrit

April 11, 2023- Data Entry Operations (Theory)

April 12, 2023- Science and Technology

April 13, 2023- Sanskrit Vyakaran

April 17, 2023- Social science

April 18, 2023- English

April 19, 2023- Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya

April 20, 2023- Accountancy

April 24, 2023- Urdu

April 25, 2023- Indian Culture and heritage

April 26, 2023- Mathematics

April 27, 2023 Bengali/Marathi/Telugu/Gujarati/Kannada/Punjabi/Assamese/Nepali/Malayalam/Odiya/Arabic/Persian/Tamil/Sindhi

April 28, 2023- Hindi

April 29, 2023- Business studies/Bhartiya Darshan

May 2, 2023- Home science

May 3, 2023-Economics/ Veda Adhyayan

May 8, 2023- Hand and foot care/ Certificate in Indian embroidery/Certificate in desk top publishing and Yoga

The result of the examination is likely to be declared in six weeks after the last date of the examination. The Mark-Sheet-cum-Certificate and Migration- cum- Transfer Certificate will be issued to the successful candidates directly through their respective accredited institutions.

