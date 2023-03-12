NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2023 Released on sdmis.nios.ac.in, Check Detailed Schedule

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for board exams of classes 10 and 12. As per the NIOS, class 10 and 12 exam dates 2023 will begin on April 6. Students who have enrolled for the NIOS board exam can check the complete date on the official website- sdmis.nios.ac.in.
NIOS Board Exam Date Sheet 2023, exams of both classes 10th and 12th will be conducted on different dates between April 6 and May 8. The exam for both classes will be conducted in a single shift starting from 2:30 pm. The exam will end at different timings depending on the subject.
NIOS Class 10 Date Sheet 2023
April 6, 2023- Sanskrit/Early Childhood care and education
April 10, 2023- Urdu
April 11, 2023- Painting (Theory)
April 12, 2023- Economics
April 13, 2023- Bengali/Tamil/Odiya/Gujarati/Punjabi/Arabic/Persian/Malayalam/Sindhi
April 17, 2023- Home Science
April 18, 2023- Computer science/Physical education and Yoga/Sociology/Bhartia Darshan/Tourism
April 19, 2023- Chemistry/Political Science/Mass Communication/Military studies/Sanskrit Sahitya
April 20, 2023- Hindi
April 24, 2023- Employability skills and entrepreneurship/Environmental science
April 25, 2023- English
April 26, 2023- Biology/Accountancy/Introduction to law/military history/Veda Adhyayan
April 27, 2023- Psychology
April 28, 2023- Physics/History/Library and inform science/Sanskrit Vyakaran
April 29, 2023- Geography
May 2, 2023- Mathematics
May 3, 2023- Data entry operations (theory)
May 4, 2023- Business studies
May 6, 2023- Housekeeping/Data entry operations/ web development/CRM domestic voice/Hotel front office operations/computer and office applications
May 8, 2023- Food processing/Preservation of fruits and vegetables/ Food processing/Preservation of fruits and vegetables/ Computer hardware assembly and maintenance
NIOS Class 12 Date Sheet 2023
April 6, 2023- Hindustani Sangeet
April 10, 2023- Sanskrit
April 11, 2023- Data Entry Operations (Theory)
April 12, 2023- Science and Technology
April 13, 2023- Sanskrit Vyakaran
April 17, 2023- Social science
April 18, 2023- English
April 19, 2023- Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya
April 20, 2023- Accountancy
April 24, 2023- Urdu
April 25, 2023- Indian Culture and heritage
April 26, 2023- Mathematics
April 27, 2023 Bengali/Marathi/Telugu/Gujarati/Kannada/Punjabi/Assamese/Nepali/Malayalam/Odiya/Arabic/Persian/Tamil/Sindhi
April 28, 2023- Hindi
April 29, 2023- Business studies/Bhartiya Darshan
May 2, 2023- Home science
May 3, 2023-Economics/ Veda Adhyayan
May 8, 2023- Hand and foot care/ Certificate in Indian embroidery/Certificate in desk top publishing and Yoga
The result of the examination is likely to be declared in six weeks after the last date of the examination. The Mark-Sheet-cum-Certificate and Migration- cum- Transfer Certificate will be issued to the successful candidates directly through their respective accredited institutions.
