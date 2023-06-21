NIOS Class 10, 12 Results 2023 Likely to be Released This Week

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to announce the Class 10th and Class 12th results 2023 soon. While an official confirmation on the NIOS result 2023 date and time is still awaited, as per media reports, the result will be declared this week on the official website- results.nios.ac.in. Students can check their marks using their enrollment numbers.

As per the schedule released by the institute earlier, Class 10 and 12 public exams at Indian exam centres were scheduled for April 6 to May 8, 2023, and the results of these exams were supposed to be announced within six weeks from the last date of examination.

The result will be issued together for both classes 10th and 12th. Last year, the NIOS result 2023 link was also hosted on the Digilocker platform at digilocker.gov.in.

After the announcement of results, students can collect the migration-cum-transfer-certificates and marks sheet-cum-certificate through their respective AIs.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Results 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the NIOS official website- results.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the NIOS result Class 10/Class 12 2023 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the enrollment number and the security pin displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Submit the details entered to check the results.

Step 5: NIOS result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the marks secured and qualifying status.

Step 7: Download the results for future reference.

Candidates must check the details such as the Candidate’s name, Date of Birth, Enrollment number, Course/Class, Examination schedule, Total Marks, Qualifying Marks, Mother’s name, Father’s name, and others after downloading the mark sheet.

In March this year, the minister of state for the Ministry of Education, Annapurna Devi, told the Lok Sabha that less than 50 per cent of Class 12 students were declared passed last year. The pass percentage of NIOS Class 10 stood at 57 per cent. An analysis of NIOS board exam result data by the Ministry of Education revealed that 58 lakh students of Class 10 and 12 did not get promoted.