NIOS Class 10th, 12th Practical Exam Admit Cards Released on sdmis.nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card for Class 10 and 12 practical exams 2023. Students who are going to appear for the NIOS practical exams can download their admit card by visiting the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in. To access the NIOS 10th and 12th admit cards, students must log in with their enrollment number (12-digit number) on the candidate portal.

“Dear learner, your hall ticket will be downloaded only if you have paid the exam fee for March / April 2023 public examination and if your photograph is available with NIOS,” read the official notice on the main site.

Students who have paid their examination fee for March/April 2023 as well as attested their photo to the application form will be able to download their hall ticket. In case the NIOS admit card is not generated, candidates must contact their Regional Centre as soon as possible.

NIOS 10th and 12th Practical Exam Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘NIOS 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter your NIOS enrollment number and click on the submit tab.

Step 4: The NIOS Practical Exam Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully cross-check all the details mentioned on it.

Step 6: Save and download the NIOS practical exam admit card

Step 7: Keep a copy of the hall ticket for further reference.

According to the official date sheet, the NIOS Class 10 and 12 April/May 2023 exams will begin on April 6 and end on May 8. The public exams will be conducted in a single shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm or from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The result of the NIOS public exam is expected to be declared six weeks after the last date of the examination. The mark-sheet-cum-certificate and migration-cum-transfer certificate will be distributed to all successful candidates directly via their respective accredited institutions.

