Home » education-career » NIOS To Begin Class 10, 12 Exams From Oct 3, Ends On Nov 8
1-MIN READ

NIOS To Begin Class 10, 12 Exams From Oct 3, Ends On Nov 8

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 12:59 IST

New Delhi, India

NIOS will release the results 7 weeks after the last examination is conducted (Representative image)

NIOS: Candidates enrolled with NIOS can check the examination schedule from the official website, nios.ac.in.

The National Institute Of Open Schooling has released the exam schedule for class 10, 12 students. For the NIOS October session, the exam will begin from October 3 and will conclude on November 8, 2023. Candidates enrolled with NIOS can check the examination schedule from the official website, nios.ac.in. The institute will release the results 7 weeks after the last examination is conducted.

NIOS 2023: EXAM SCHEDULE FOR CLASS 10

DATEEXAM
Oct 3Hindustani Sangeet
Oct 4Sanskrit
Oct 5Data Entry Operations
Oct 6Science & Technology
Oct 7Painting, Sanskrit vyakran
Oct 9Social science
Oct 10English
Oct 12Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya Sahitya
Oct 13Accountancy
Oct 16Urdu
Oct 17Indian Culture and Heritage
Oct 18Mathematics
Oct 19Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Nepali, Odiya, Assamese, Arabic, Persian, Tamil
Oct 20Hindi
Oct 30Business Studies, Bharatiya Darshan
Nov 2Home Science
Nov 3Economics, Veda Adhyayan, Folk Art
Nov 6Employability Skills, Entrepreneurship, Carnatic Sangeet, Indian Sign Language

NIOS 2023: EXAM SCHEDULE CLASS 12

DATEEXAM
Oct 3Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care and Education
Oct 4Urdu
Oct 5Painting
Oct 6Economics
Oct 7Bengali, Tamil, Odiya,Gujarati, Punjabi, Arabic, Persian, Malayalam, Sindhi
Oct 9Home science
Oct 10Computer Science, Physical Education and Yog, Sociology, Bharatlya Darshan, Tourism
Oct 12Chemistry, Political Science, Mass Communication, Military Studies, Sanskrit
Oct 13Hindi
Oct 16Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science
Oct 17English
Oct 18Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to Law, Military History, Veda Adhyayan
Oct 19Psychology
Oct 20Physics, History, Library and Inform. Science, Sanskrit Vyakaran
Oct 30Geography
Nov 2Math
Nov 3Data Entry Operations
Nov 6Business Studies

The hall ticket can be downloaded by applicants from the official website. The selected candidates will receive their mark-sheet-cum-certificates and migration-cum-transfer certificates straight from their assigned institutes. The respective regional center of would mail these documents to them at their residential locations listed at NIOS in the event of cancelled.

Meanwhile, the results for the public examination for Class 10 secondary and Class 12 senior secondary classes for April/May 2023 were announced by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The class 10, 12 exam results havd been published on the official website results.nios.ac.in and nios.ac.in.

