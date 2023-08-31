NIOS To Begin Class 10, 12 Exams From Oct 3, Ends On Nov 8

The National Institute Of Open Schooling has released the exam schedule for class 10, 12 students. For the NIOS October session, the exam will begin from October 3 and will conclude on November 8, 2023. Candidates enrolled with NIOS can check the examination schedule from the official website, nios.ac.in. The institute will release the results 7 weeks after the last examination is conducted.

NIOS 2023: EXAM SCHEDULE FOR CLASS 10

DATE EXAM Oct 3 Hindustani Sangeet Oct 4 Sanskrit Oct 5 Data Entry Operations Oct 6 Science & Technology Oct 7 Painting, Sanskrit vyakran Oct 9 Social science Oct 10 English Oct 12 Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya Sahitya Oct 13 Accountancy Oct 16 Urdu Oct 17 Indian Culture and Heritage Oct 18 Mathematics Oct 19 Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Nepali, Odiya, Assamese, Arabic, Persian, Tamil Oct 20 Hindi Oct 30 Business Studies, Bharatiya Darshan Nov 2 Home Science Nov 3 Economics, Veda Adhyayan, Folk Art Nov 6 Employability Skills, Entrepreneurship, Carnatic Sangeet, Indian Sign Language

NIOS 2023: EXAM SCHEDULE CLASS 12

DATE EXAM Oct 3 Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care and Education Oct 4 Urdu Oct 5 Painting Oct 6 Economics Oct 7 Bengali, Tamil, Odiya,Gujarati, Punjabi, Arabic, Persian, Malayalam, Sindhi Oct 9 Home science Oct 10 Computer Science, Physical Education and Yog, Sociology, Bharatlya Darshan, Tourism Oct 12 Chemistry, Political Science, Mass Communication, Military Studies, Sanskrit Oct 13 Hindi Oct 16 Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science Oct 17 English Oct 18 Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to Law, Military History, Veda Adhyayan Oct 19 Psychology Oct 20 Physics, History, Library and Inform. Science, Sanskrit Vyakaran Oct 30 Geography Nov 2 Math Nov 3 Data Entry Operations Nov 6 Business Studies

The hall ticket can be downloaded by applicants from the official website. The selected candidates will receive their mark-sheet-cum-certificates and migration-cum-transfer certificates straight from their assigned institutes. The respective regional center of would mail these documents to them at their residential locations listed at NIOS in the event of cancelled.

Meanwhile, the results for the public examination for Class 10 secondary and Class 12 senior secondary classes for April/May 2023 were announced by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The class 10, 12 exam results havd been published on the official website results.nios.ac.in and nios.ac.in.