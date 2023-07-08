NIPER JEE 2023 Admit Cards Released at niperguwahati.ac.in; How to Download

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati has released the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) on July 7. The NIPER Guwahati will conduct the NIPER JEE exam through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who are going to appear for the NIPER JEE 2023 exam can download their admit card from the official website of NIPER atniperguwahati.ac.in. By entering the necessary details, candidates will be able to download the admit card.

Steps to download NIPER JEE admit card:

Step 1: Navigate toniperguwahati.ac.in, the official website of NIPER JEE.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download New Hall-ticket’ option that will be available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, enter your registration number, payment reference id, mobile number, and date of birth and submit.

Step 4: Your NIPER JEE admit card will be displayed on the screens.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and take a print out of your admit card for the exam day.

Earlier, the NIPER JEE exam was scheduled for June 23 but the authorities shifted the date due to technical glitch in the software. The examination will now take place on July 13. The NIPER JEE exam will be conducted in two shifts, the first session will take place from 9:30 am to 11:30 am for the candidates who applied for Masters, iPG-PhD, PhD courses and the second shift will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm for the candidates who applied for PG and PhD in medical devices. The authorities have also provided a list of examination centers for both the session.

“Candidates who could not submit the valid OBC, EWS, SC/ST certificates by June 30, can submit the same before July 16 up to 5:00 PM. Candidates who have already submitted their certificates can check the status of their reservation in the NIPER JEE website in due course of time,” reads the notice.

Other Guidelines :

-Candidates should be prepared for staying back in case the NIPER JEE exam extends beyond the time given in the schedule. Moreover, they should also make necessary arrangements for themselves in case the exam is shifted to the next day.

-The official notice claimed that the NIPER JEE team would do all the possible precautions for a smooth conduction of NIPER JEE exam.