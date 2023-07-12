NIPER JEE 2023 Tomorrow, How to Download Admit Card, Exam Day Guidelines

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) is set to conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (NIPER JEE) 2023 tomorrow, July 13. Candidates can download their admit cards for the NIPER JEE 2023 from the official website at niperguwahati.ac.in.

The examination will take place in two sessions — the first session will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11:30 am for candidates who applied for masters, iPG-PhD, PhD courses. It will be followed up with the second session from 2 pm to 4 pm for candidates who applied for PG and PhD in medical devices.

NIPER JEE 2023 admit cards: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of NIPER, niperguwahati.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Download the NIPER JEE Hall Ticket.’

Step 3: Log in using your registration number, mobile number, payment reference id, and date of birth.

Step 4: After logging in, your NIPER JEE admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on the admit card and download it to carry on the exam day.

The NIPER JEE exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT). The duration of the exam will be of 120 minutes which will consist of 200 MCQs of 1 mark each. It is important to note that there will be a negative marking of 0.25 for each incorrect response.

Candidates who were not able to submit their valid OBC, EWS, SC, and ST certificates by June 30, now have the option to do so before July 16 up to 5 PM. The ones who have already submitted their certificates can check the reservation status on the NIPER’s official website.

Along with the important instructions, the authorities have also shared the examination centre list. The official notification of NIPER JEE has advised the candidates to be well prepared for staying back if the mentioned timings extend. Additionally, candidates should also make arrangements if the exam gets postponed to the next day. The authorities have promised smooth functioning at the time of the exam.