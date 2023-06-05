NIRF 2023 Rankings: IIT Madras Top Engineering Institute, AIIMS Delhi Best Medical College

The latest NIRF Ranking 2023 for engineering institutions in India places the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras as the highest-ranked institution in the country. For the fourth consecutive year, IIT Madras has taken first place in the NIRF rating of engineering institutions. IIT Madras achieved the top spot in the NIRF rankings for 2022, 2021, and 2020, respectively. Indian Institutes of Technology, Bombay and Delhi, respectively, came in second and third.

NIRF Ranking 2023 LIVE Updates

On the other hand, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi took first place in the medical institute category, followed by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh and Christian Medical College in Vellore in the second and third places.

Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, revealed the NIRF Ranking 2023 today. The NIRF ranks colleges and universities according to a range of criteria, including teaching-learning, resources, research, professional practice, and more. The NIRF ranked colleges in the following domains: overall, engineering, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture, and dentistry.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 Engineering Colleges

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

Rank 9: National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

Rank 10: Jadavpur University, Kolkata

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 5 Medical Colleges

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

top videos

Rank 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

The NIRF Rankings 2023 are now accessible to view on nirfindia.org. The ranking criteria are as follows: Teaching, Learning, and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception. The 8th edition of NIRF, with a total of 13 categories, is the most comprehensive one to date.