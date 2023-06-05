NIRF Ranking 2023 LIVE Updates: IIT Madras Tops Overall Ranking Again, IISc Bengaluru Top University

Live now
Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 11:39 IST
New Delhi, India
NIRF Ranking 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF 2023 rankings have been released today, June 5 at 11 AM by the education ministry. IIT Madras has topped the overall rankings while IISc Bengaluru has been adjudged as the top university this year. The lists include ranking of higher education institutes in sub-categories including top universities, top colleges, and section-wise lists of the best engineering, medical, law, and management colleges, pharma colleges, architecture, and others.
1 – Indian Agricultural Research Institute
2 – National Dairy Research Institute
3 – Punjab Agricultural University
4 – BHU
5 – Tamil Nadu Agricultural University
1- IIT Madras
2- IIT Delhi
3- IIT Bombay
4- IIT Kanpur
5- IIT Roorkee
6- IIT Kharagpur
7- IIT Guwahati
8- IIT Hyderabad
9- NIT Trichy
10- Jadavpur University
1-IISc Bangalore
2-JNU
3-Jamia Millia Islamia
4-Jadavpur University
5-BHU
6-Manipal Academy of Higher Education
7-Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
8-VIT
9-AMU
10-University of Hyderabad
With a total of 13 categories, the 8th edition of NIRF is the largest in its scope to date, said Anil Sahasrabuddhe.
This year, one more subject-specific category was added — Agriculture.
Around 8686 institutes took part in NIRF 2023. There has been a 150% jump in the number of institutes applying for NIRF since its launch in 2015, said Anil Kumar Nassa, NBA member secretary. In 2016, as many as 3500 institutes took part. A total of 7254 higher educational institutes participated in 2022. In NIRF 2021, as many as 6272 institutes took part.
Last year, IIT Madras retained its position as the top college in India overall. It was followed by IISC Bangalore which was the best-ranking institute in research as well as in the university category, according to the NIRF Ranking 2022.
For the NIRF, out of the total 100 per cent, 30 per cent weightage is given to teaching, learning and resources and research and professional practice each. While 20 per cent weightage has been given to graduation outcomes, 10 to outreach and inclusivity and perception each.
1- IIM Ahmedabad
2- IIM Bangalore
3- IIM Calcutta
4- IIT Delhi
5- IIM Kozhikode
6- IIM Lucknow
7- IIM Indore
8- Xavier, Jamshedpur
9- NIIE Mumbai
10- IIT Madras
The NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This year, the 8th edition of the rankings will be released by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.
As per the official website, the parameters of the rankings include — Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.
The lists include ranking of higher education institutes in sub-categories including top universities, top colleges, and section-wise lists of the best engineering, medical, law, and management colleges, pharma colleges, architecture, and others.
As per NIRF 2022, the top 3 medical colleges were:
Rank 1- AIIMS Delhi
Rank 2- PGMIER, Chandigarh
Rank 3- Christian Medial college, Vellore
IIT Madras had created history by becoming the best-ranking Indian institute for quite some time now. The institute has been an undefeated champion since 2019. It would be worth seeing if the institute retains its position. Another competitor for the top slot is IISc Bangalore which has continued to obtain the second rank for quite some years but was at the top in 2018 and before.
Hon’ble Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will release ‘India Rankings Report for 2023’ in various categories and domains.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will announce the NIRF Ranking 2023 today, June 5 at 11 AM.
"Hon'ble Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will release 'India Rankings Report for 2023' in various categories and domains," tweeted the education ministry. As per the official website, the parameters of the rankings include — Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.
The NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. Last year, IIT Madras retained its position as the top college in India overall. It was followed by IISC Bangalore which was the best-ranking institute in research as well as in the university category, according to the NIRF Ranking 2022. For the past three years, IIT Madras has been ranked as the top college in overall as well as engineering categories. The second runner for the overall best category was the IISc Bangalore which was also ranked in the second spot for the past three years.
Further, in 2022, there was an increase in the number of colleges that applied for the ranking. A total of 7254 higher educational institutes from across India participated in NIRF 2022, a rise from 6272 last year. The number of unique applicants to India Rankings has increased from 2,426 in 2016 to 4,030 in 2021 whereas the total number of applications for rankings in various categories has increased from 3,565 in 2016, to 6,272 in 2021. This marked a total increase of 1604 (66% increase) in unique institutions and 2707 (76% increase) in total applicants.