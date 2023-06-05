NIRF Ranking 2023 LIVE Updates: IIT Madras Tops Overall Ranking Again, IISc Bengaluru Top University

Read more

“Hon’ble Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will release ‘India Rankings Report for 2023’ in various categories and domains,” tweeted the education ministry. As per the official website, the parameters of the rankings include — Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.

The NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. Last year, IIT Madras retained its position as the top college in India overall. It was followed by IISC Bangalore which was the best-ranking institute in research as well as in the university category, according to the NIRF Ranking 2022. For the past three years, IIT Madras has been ranked as the top college in overall as well as engineering categories. The second runner for the overall best category was the IISc Bangalore which was also ranked in the second spot for the past three years.

Further, in 2022, there was an increase in the number of colleges that applied for the ranking. A total of 7254 higher educational institutes from across India participated in NIRF 2022, a rise from 6272 last year. The number of unique applicants to India Rankings has increased from 2,426 in 2016 to 4,030 in 2021 whereas the total number of applications for rankings in various categories has increased from 3,565 in 2016, to 6,272 in 2021. This marked a total increase of 1604 (66% increase) in unique institutions and 2707 (76% increase) in total applicants.