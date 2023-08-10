NIT And IIIT Students Land High-Paying Jobs, Sets New Trend

In an inspiring turn of events, students hailing from the National Institutes of Technology (NIT) and the Indian Institute of Information and Technology, Allahabad (IIIT) are rewriting the narrative of campus placements. These individuals are not just breaking records, but are setting new benchmarks by securing lucrative job offers that are turning heads and grabbing headlines.

Palak Mittal

Palak Mittal, an accomplished B.Tech graduate from IIIT Allahabad, has shattered expectations by securing a staggering package of Rs 1 crore from the e-commerce titan Amazon. Her journey took her to Amazon’s Berlin office, where she embarked on her role as a software developer for Amazon Web Services in August 2022. Palak, who is currently holding the position of software developer at PhonePe in Bengaluru, serves as an inspiration for her peers.

Anurag Makade

Anurag Makade’s remarkable achievement reverberated across platforms when he sealed a Frontend Engineer position at Amazon, accompanied by a jaw-dropping Rs 1.25 crore package. Prior to this accomplishment, Anurag displayed his prowess as an intern at Cure-fit in Bengaluru and later as an Analyst Intern at American Express in Gurugram. September 2022 marked the commencement of his journey with Amazon in Dublin, Ireland, a feat that cements his place as a trailblazer.

Pratham Prakash Gupta

Making history in 2022, Pratham Prakash Gupta, an M.Tech graduate from IIIT Allahabad, earned a coveted job offer from none other than the technological behemoth, Google. The package of Rs 1.4 crore, translating to a monthly salary of around Rs 11.6 lakh, has positioned him as a Software Engineer at Google’s London branch. His accomplishment underscores the tremendous potential emanating from institutions beyond IIT.

Abhishek Kumar

Hailing from NIT Patna, Abhishek Kumar etched his name in the annals of achievement with a record-breaking job offer. Accepting a Rs 1.8 crore package job at Amazon, Abhishek’s accomplishment is noteworthy not only for the impressive figure but also for its rarity. Reportedly, no other NIT student has secured such a lucrative package to date. His expertise in blockchain garnered acclaim during Amazon’s interview rounds, impressing experts from Germany and Ireland.

Aditi Tiwari

Aditi Tiwari, an Electronics and Communication graduate from NIT Patna, steps into the spotlight with her exceptional achievement. Snagging a lucrative package of Rs 1.6 crore, Aditi was chosen by Facebook as a front-end engineer. Hailing from a family where her father works at Tata Steel and her mother is a government school teacher, Aditi’s accomplishment is a testament to her dedication and hard work.