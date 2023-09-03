NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 112 Non-Teaching Posts

The National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, is inviting online applications for 112 Non-Teaching Positions. Eligible candidates willing to register can visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in or crenit.samarth.ac.in and apply for the offered posts.

Candidates should keep in mind that the last date for the submission of the application forms is September 6. In addition to that, candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of the Computer Based Test (CBT) performance. If the candidate qualifies for the CBT exam, then the shortlisted candidates will have to go through a skill test.

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

NIT Karnataka recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 112 non-teaching vacancies. Among the offered posts, 4 seats are for the post of Superintendent, 18 are for Senior Technician, 11 seats are reserved for Senior Assistant posts, and 21 for Office Attendant posts. Furthermore, for the post of Technician and Junior Assistant, there are 35 and 23 seats respectively.

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Senior Technician (Chemistry): Eligibility for the Senior Technician (Chemistry) position mandates specific educational qualifications. Candidates are required to have completed senior secondary (10+2) with science from a recognized board with a minimum of 60 per cent marks. Alternatively, they may possess a senior secondary (10+2) qualification from a recognized board with a minimum of 50 percent marks, coupled with the successful completion of an ITI Course lasting for one year or longer in the field of Chemical Engineering or Chemistry. Another acceptable criterion is the attainment of a minimum of 60 per cent marks in Class 10. These qualifications ensure that candidates meet the necessary educational requirements for the Senior Technician (Chemistry) role.

Technician (Chemistry): Candidates applying for the Technician (Chemistry) position should fulfill specific educational qualifications to be eligible. They must have either completed senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government-recognized board, achieving a minimum of 60 per cent marks, or attained a senior secondary (10+2) qualification from a Government-recognized board with a minimum of 50 per cent marks while also completing an ITI Course of one year or longer in the field of Chemical Engineering or Chemistry. Alternatively, candidates may have secured a minimum of 60 per cent marks in Class 10, along with an ITI Certificate valid for 2 years or more in the trade of Chemical Engineering or Chemistry. Another eligible criterion is the completion of a three-year Diploma in Engineering in the field of Chemical Engineering or Chemistry from a Government-recognized Polytechnic or institute.

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘NIT Karnataka Executive recruitment 2023’ on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself using a valid mobile number and password.

Step 4: After this, log in to the application portal using your credentials.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents and photographs as directed in the form.

Step 6: Once done, pay the prescribed application fee.

Step 7: Then, hit submit and download the form for future reference.

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Unreserved/Other Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer) categories candidates applying for the posts will be charged an application fee of Rs 1,000 at the time of registration. Besides that, Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ Divyaang (Person with Disabilities) candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 for Group B and C posts.