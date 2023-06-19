NIT Rourkela To Conduct CSAB & JAB For Undergraduate Programs

The National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) is conducting the centralized seat allocation process 2023 for admission to various undergraduate programs at 31 NITs, IIEST, 26 IIITs, 03 SPAs (School of Planning and Architecture) and 36 GFTI (Government funded technical institutes), all collectively called the ‘NIT+ System.’

The centralized seat allocation for the NIT+ system will be conducted by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) along with the Joint Admission Board (JAB) for IITs. The seat allocation will be based on the common rank list (CRL) of candidates in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), whereas seat allocation to IITs will be based on the CRL in JEE (Advanced).

Unlike previous years, the registration for JoSAA rounds of seat allocation will start on June 19th 2023, immediately the day after declaration of JEE (Advanced) results. The CSAB-Special Rounds will begin on July 31st 2023 after the completion of JoSAA rounds. The whole counseling process is expected to be completed by August 14th 2023, and classes in the NIT+ System are expected to start by August 17th 2023.

In addition, based on the JEE (Main) rank, separate CSAB-Supernumerary rounds will also be conducted by CSAB for admission to supernumerary seats for Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli in selected NITs. NIT Rourkela informs CSAB-NEUT rounds will be conducted by CSAB from June 26th 2023 to allocate seats under the scheme of ‘Reservation of seats in Degree Level Technical Courses for States / UTs lacking such facilities in the AICTE-approved institutions’ to candidates of North-East states and Union Territories.

The key changes in JoSAA/CSAB-2023 include:

- For admission to IITs and the NIT+ System, a candidate must secure at least 75% marks in the 12th Class or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th Class For SC/ ST/ PwD students, the qualifying marks is 65% in the 12th Class exam.

- Incase of revision of the passing marks status and he/ she becomes eligible for the admission. The candidate will be considered for seat allocation only in subsequent rounds (if any). The allocated seat (if any) shall be the same as what the candidate would have got based on the revised passing status to begin with.

- In line with the Judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI)/ Person of Indian Origin (PIO) card holders having the said status before 04 March 2021 will be treated on par with the Indian Nationals for the seat allocation process in JoSAA/CSAB-2023 for GEN and GEN-PwD seats. The OCI/PIO candidates will also get the benefits of female supernumerary seats.

-Candidates having less than 40% disability but having difficulty in writing and have availed the services of a scribe or extra time during the examination will also be required to do the physical verification at the verification center. A multi-lingual helpdesk in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bangla, Hindi, Odia, and English languages has been established at the CSAB-2023 headquarters at NIT Rourkela to assist the candidates during the entire process of JoSAA/CSAB-2023 counseling process.

The business rules, certificate formats, FAQ documents, and other documents are available on the JoSAA website. Candidates should ensure that their certificates are in hand and valid. OBC-NCL and EWS certificates must have been issued on or after 01 April 2023 by the competent authority.

The PwD candidates will have the choice to verify their documents before the seat allocation process or at the time of document verification in each round. A dedicated helpdesk is functioning at the NIT Rourkela to assist divyang aspirants.

Follow these steps to participate in JoSAA-2023:

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA official website at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, login using JEE registration Id and password.

Step 3: Complete the choice filling section

Step 4: Review and lock the choices filled in the CSAB registration form

Step 5: Wait for the Result Declaration

Step 6: Upon Result Declaration, do Online Reporting by 1) Document Uploading; 2) Willingness Option; 3) Pay Seat Acceptance Fee; 4) Response to query, if any

Step 7: Pay Partial Admission Fee (PAF) in the 6th JoSAA Round

Step 8: If desired, participate in CSAB-Special Round from official website at csab.nic.in

Important dates:

• 19th June 2023: Registration and Choice Filling process for JoSAA Starts

• 28th June 2023: Registration and Choice Filling process for JoSAA Ends

• 30th June 2023: Display of Seat Allocation for Round 1

• 30th June to 4th July 2023: Online Reporting (Fee Payment, Document Uploading, Willingness Option)

• 6th to 28th July 2023: Round 2 – 5 of JoSAA

• 29th to 31st July 2023: Payment of Partial Admission Fee (PAF)

• 2nd August 2023: Registration and Choice Filling for CSAB-Special Rounds Starts

• 6th August 2023: Registration and Choice Filling for CSAB-Special Rounds Ends

• 7th August 2023: Display of Seat Allocation for Special Round 1

• 7th to 9th August 2023: Online Reporting for Special Round 1 (Document Uploading, Willingness Option)

• 11th August 2023: Display of Seat Allocation for Special Round 2

• 11th to 14th August 2023: Online Reporting for Special Round 2 (Document Uploading, Willingness Option)

• 12th to 17th August 2023: Expected date for commencement of 1st year classes

Explaining the importance of CSAB, Prof. Mukesh K. Gupta, Chairperson, Local Organizing Committee, CSAB 2023, said, “We have seen 100% B.Tech seat allocation for NITs and IIITs in CSAB-2022 last year. Multilingual helpdesk was very useful for candidates and therefore, we are increasing the number of telephone lines. Based on last years’ experience, we would like to inform candidates that they must pay Seat Acceptance Fee to accept the allotted seat even if they chose FLOAT or SLIDE option. They should also ensure that their bank account is KYC-compliant to avoid payment failures and they should not postpone any activity to the last moment. Some candidates lose hope in JoSAA Rounds. They should wait and participate in CSAB-Special Round.”

In his message to the aspirants, Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela, and Chairman CSAB 2023, said, “It is important for the candidates to know that there is no JEE (Main) cut-off to participate in JoSAA/CSAB counseling process. We have taken several steps to simplify the counseling process. The JoSAA/CSAB counseling process is completely online, and the candidates are not required to travel to any institute for the seat allocation process or document verification.”