NITIE Becomes 21st Indian Institute of Management After Being Renamed as IIM Mumbai

The National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai will be formally renamed as the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) now that the Lok Sabha has passed the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on August 4. The National Institute of Industrial Engineering is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee at the time of this announcement. The country is currently home to 20 IIMs, and the elevated status of NITIE Mumbai to the IIM level would mark the establishment of the 21st IIM. With IIM accreditation, NITIE will be able to further its goal of producing global leaders and professionals, which it has demonstrated since its inception in 1963.

Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Society and Board of Governors, NITIE and Chairman & Founder, Allcargo Group, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Education & Skill Development on the occasion of NITIE being renamed as IIM Mumbai.

“Getting IIM recognition is a moment of immense pride for NITIE and Mumbai. NITIE has a reputation of excellence in imparting quality education in the fields of industrial engineering, engineering management and management sciences. Inclusion of NITIE in the IIM Act, 2017 will further encourage us to continue our journey of academic brilliance by nurturing a culture of continuous learning and innovation to build leaders of tomorrow.”

Shetty further stated that the institute intends to establish new standards of learning excellence.

Professor Manoj Tiwari, Director, NITIE, stated on the occasion that NITIE’s participation in the IIM Act, 2017 is the culmination of years of hard work, commitment, and collaborative efforts by the institute’s facility, administrative officials, management members, employees, alumni, and students.

“The acknowledgement underlines our sustained endeavours to achieve academic excellence in the domains of industrial engineering, engineering management and management sciences, supply chain. It will inspire us to further elevate our academic offerings with deep industry insights and experience,” Tiwari added.

In line with the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which aims to alter the IIM Act of 2017, the president will have the authority to visit the IIMs, oversee their operations, order investigations, and appoint and dismiss directors.