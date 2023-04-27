NITIE Launches PG Executive Programme In Digital Supply Chain Management

The National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) and TimesPro, an EdTech platform, have signed a memorandum of understanding and will launch various new-age educational programmes tailored to industrial needs. This strategic relationship will develop a Post Graduate Executive Programme in Digital Supply Chain Management, which will provide professionals in the workforce with the knowledge and skills needed to build a fully digital supply chain network and traverse the difficulties that exist in the growing global eco-system.

The objective of the one-year Post Graduate Executive Programme in Digital Supply Chain Management is to increase the student’s understanding of the supply chain, manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, inventory management, etc. Along with these practical skills, students will learn industry-specific skills such as implementing technology to deploy multiple services for seamless integration and enhanced efficiency, starting effective risk management initiatives, and building supply chain plans through data analysis.

NITIE Director Dr Manoj Tiwari stated that NITIE and TimesPro have proactively worked to offer curricula catering to sector-specific objectives and to tackle challenges posed by Industry 4.0. “Professionals aiming to scale in digital supply chain management will benefit through new-age technological concepts like AI, ML, Analytics, Demand Forecasting, Business Intelligence, etc. Technology is core to our programmes, and we aim to equip our learners with skills to pivot in their careers,” Tiwari explained.

The Post Graduate Executive Programme in Digital Supply Chain Management will be offered in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format using an Interactive Learning (IL) platform. Supply Chain Management, Operations Management, Business Optimisation, Project Management, Digital Supply Chain, Financial Analytics for Supply Chain, Global Logistics, Blockchain and IoT, Machine Learning, Demand Forecasting, and other concepts would be covered in the curriculum.

Arun Kabra, President, Enterprise & Skilling Business and CFO, commented on the launch, saying that the innovative-age Post Graduate Executive Programme in Digital Supply Chain Management will enhance the skill sets of working professionals with multidisciplinary abilities.“The highly experienced faculty will provide learners with valued insights on strategy, operations, leadership, and technology that will enable them to achieve sustainable growth and be a part of the next-gen specialists in supply chain analytics,” Kabra added

