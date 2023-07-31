NMAT by GMAC Application Begins Tomorrow, Number of B-Schools Participating Increases

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will begin the registrations for the NMAT exam tomorrow, August 1. Candidates can log on to mba.com/exams/nmat to register for the exam. They have been advised to register at the earliest as limited slots are available to take the online proctored exam. Candidates can choose the exam mode, date, time, and location of the exam while applying for the exam. The NMAT by GMAC exam also enables candidates to apply to global schools in India, the Philippines, South Africa, Nigeria, and Morocco.

NMAT by GMAC exam enables candidates to apply to several business schools with the test score. As per the official notice, the number of institutions accepting the NMAT by GMAC exam has increased this year. SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, TA Pai Management Institute, Flame University, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab will be accepting the NMAT by GMAC score from this year onwards.

The exam gives equal weightage to all sections and no negative marking for an incorrect answer. It contains a total of 108 questions with an exam duration of 120 minutes. Besides, two retake opportunities to improve the score. The official scorecard is provided within 48 hours, the notice stated. Students can also opt for online proctored exams at home or opt for testing centres, whichever is convenient. It is a computer-based exam and has three sections — Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning.

“The increasing number of top-tier institutes accepting the NMAT by GMAC exam demonstrates its relevance and importance," said Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia, GMAC. “This year, we have further included additional leading schools not just in India but in many international destinations as well and have expanded our test centre network to offer candidates the convenience of taking the exam closer to their location. GMAC is committed to continuously enhancing the user-friendly exam-taking experience and facilitating connections between schools and candidates,” he added.