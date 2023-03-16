NMC Approves Assam’s 12th Medical College, to Admit 100 Students: CM

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given approval to a new medical college in Assam with 100 MBBS seats. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday tweeted that the apex regulatory body of medical education in India has given its nod for Nalabari Medical College, which becomes the 12th medical college in the state to get NCM approval.

“Nalbari Medical College has been recognised by the National Medical Commission with an approval to admit 100 MBBS students. It’s a historic accomplishment for Assam with 4 new medical colleges being set up in just one year,” tweeted CM Sarma. The new medical college will begin the admissions into MBBS course from the 2023-24 academic session.

We’ve reached another milestone!Delighted to share that Nalbari Medical College has been recognised by National Medical Commission with an approval to admit 100 MBBS students. It’s a historic accomplishment for Assam with 4 new medical colleges being set up in just one year! pic.twitter.com/HZhJBMSCRi — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 15, 2023

The recognition for Nalbari Medical College came after the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of NMC inspected the analyser’s report on February 27 this year for evaluating the availability of infrastructure facilities of the college, libraries, hostels, hospital, laboratories, and availability of faculty, their experience, publications and residents or tutors, nursing and paramedical staff at the college for commencing the MBBS course.

“In view of the above approval of 100 MBBS seats, the Commission has decided to obtain undertaking or essential documents for the issue of a letter of Permission for starting or increase in seats for the academic year 2023-24,” read the NMC notification.

As per the commission’s norms, the college will have to provide all infrastructural facilities in terms of teaching and non-teaching staff, equipment, building, and hospital facilities, to seek approval. Further, no student should be admitted to the above courses till the formal permission of the MARB is complete, the notice added.

Meanwhile, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta informed that the total number of MBBS seats in the state will now increase to 1,500 after the latest approval. Additionally, the Assam government has also set a target of increasing the number of medical colleges in the state to 24 by the year 2026, the Health Minister notifies. In February, the commission approved 100 MBBS seats in Assam’s Nagaon Medical College.

