NMC Approves Opening Of A Medical College In Kalahandi
1-MIN READ

NMC Approves Opening Of A Medical College In Kalahandi

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 11:16 IST

Kalahandi, India

From the academic session 2023-24, the Government Medical College in Odisha's Kalahandi will have a capacity of 100 MBBS intakes  (Representative Image)

From the academic session 2023-24, the Government Medical College in Odisha's Kalahandi will have a capacity of 100 MBBS intakes  (Representative Image)

An estimated 206 crore rupees are being spent on the construction of the teaching hospital building at the government hospital in Bhawanipatna

The National Medical Commission has approved the opening of a Government Medical College in Odisha’s Kalahandi district headquarters town with 100 MBBS seats from the academic session 2023-24.

Basant Pradhan Principal/ Dean of Kalahandi Medical College said the construction work of the academic and administrative block, hostels and staff quarters for the medical college at Bhangabari in Bhawanipatna town with an investment of Rs 200 crore has been completed.

However, the construction of the teaching hospital building inside the college campus with an estimate of Rs 206 crore is underway.

The Bhawanipatna government hospital will function as a teaching hospital for the medical college.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Shalini Pandit said the institution would fulfil the long-standing aspirations of the people of Kalahandi district. The college would have 100 intake capacity in MBBS from the academic session 2023-24.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 07, 2023, 11:16 IST
last updated:April 07, 2023, 11:16 IST