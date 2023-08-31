NMC Clarifies Over Fake Letters for Seat Expansion in 2 Medical Colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) released a notice, clarifying that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has not issued any letters for renewal and permission to increase seats for Meenakshi Medical College, Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu as well as Santhiram Medical College, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

“It has come to the notice of Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of National Medical Commission that a forged/fake letter has been issued to Meenakshi Medical College, Kanchipuram regarding renewal of Permission for MBBS course for 4th Batch (3 renewal) on 01.05.2023 on behalf of Member/President, MARB,” read the official notice.

The notice adds, “Another three letters dated 12.07.2023 and 13.07.2023 were issued to Santhiram Medical College, Kurnool for increase of seats in MS - Ophthalmology for 5 to 10 seats, MD - General Medicine from 7 to 24 seats and MS - ENT for 1 to 4 seats.”

NMC has further explained that the above letters have not been issued by the Member or President of MARB and that these letters are bogus. In addition, such letters must not be considered as valid permission from the Medical Assessment and Rating Board, NMC adds. They have advised all concerned parties and the general public to not take any action based on the fake/forged letter.

The commission said appropriate action is being taken in the matter in accordance with the law.

On August 1, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced the formation of the MARB, in accordance with the NMC Act of 2019, to review and rate both public and private medical institutions based on how well they meet the commission’s requirements.

According to the ministry, cases or complaints relating to medical negligence are handled by the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare in the relevant State/Union Territory or the State Medical Council concerned in accordance with the rules outlined in the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette, and Ethics) Regulations of 2002, which are governed by the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956.

The National Medical Commission’s Ethics and Medical Registration Board will hear appeals from parties who disagree with the State Medical Council’s judgement, the ministry noted.

Additionally, it has announced the formation of the National Council for Clinical Establishments, whose mandate is to register and oversee both public and private clinical establishments (including those connected to the armed forces) in order to provide patients with high-quality, reasonably priced healthcare.