NMC Grants 5-Year Recognition to 2 Medical Colleges in Assam: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted recognition to the Assam Medical College and Guwahati Medical College for an additional period of five years on June 21. As a result, these colleges will now be able to admit 170 and 156 students respectively in their MBBS courses.

The CM shared this news on his Twitter handle, captioning, “The National Medical Commission has recognized Assam Medical College and Guwahati Medical College for another 5 years, with 170 and 156 seats respectively in the MBBS course.”

The National Medical Commission has recognized Assam Medical College and Guwahati Medical College for another 5 years, with 170 and 156 seats respectively in the MBBS course. pic.twitter.com/ge3Ch7ytq3— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 21, 2023

The NMC conducted an assessment of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), which consisted of a virtual evaluation during the MBBS practical exams on April 3, along with physical verification of facilities and the use of Aadhaar-based biometric attendance. During this assessment, various deficiencies were identified.

The principal of Assam Medical College conveyed concerns about the vacancy in the ENT department to the NMC’s 1st appeal committee through a letter dated March 23, 2023. He then provided an update that all vacant positions were subsequently filled, and the identified deficiencies, including the non-functioning cameras, were rectified.

NMC also highlighted the issue of faculty attendance not being marked through Aadhaar-based biometric attendance at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. On June 21, the principal of the college informed that, as of 11 AM that day, 434 faculty members out of the 475 registered users had marked their attendance in the AEBAS system. Considering that, NMC approved 156 seats for Guwahati Medical College.

After thorough discussions, the 1st Appeal Committee carefully considered the matter for Assam Medical College. They acknowledged that although there were concerns about the AEBAS system, the overall performance of the institute met the standards set by the NMC.

Taking into account all the information presented and the submissions made by the Principal of AMCH, the committee unanimously decided to extend the recognition of 170 MBBS degree seats at the Assam Medical College for another five years.

The committee also stressed the importance of functioning CCTV cameras to accurately monitor patient activity in the Medical College and Hospital. They also highlighted the necessity of providing daily HMIS data to the NMC’s data center and implementing the IT initiatives instructed by the NMC.