NMC Guidelines: No MBBS Admission After Aug 30, NExT in Dec, Jan Every Year

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a notice urging institutions nationwide to establish an admission procedure that enables the commencement of the first-year MBBS program on August 1 annually. Additionally, the NMC has mandated that institutions refrain from registering any candidates beyond August 30. The Commission has also emphasised that medical degrees awarded to students admitted after the specified closing deadline (August 30) will not be acknowledged by the NMC.

“New guidelines shall be applicable to all the admission made in MBBS Course in a medical college in the academic year 2023-24,” NMC said via a notice published on June 12. The guidelines under Graduate Medical Education Regulation (GMER-23) regulations were released and uploaded on the official website of NMC at nmc.org.in. In the GMER-23 guidelines, the first-year courses for new MBBS candidates will start on August 1, 2023.

Guidelines in the GMER-23 further state that there will be a common counselling process for admission to graduate programmes for all medical institutions/colleges across the country. Also, it will be based on the merit list of the NEET UG result.

Third professional part II examination or National Exit Test (NExT) examination will be conducted at the end of 17 or 18th month of that training in the subjects of General medicine, General Surgery, Ophthalmology, Otorhinolaryngology, Obstetrics and gynecology, Pediatrics and allied subjects as per NExT regulations.

MBBS students of 2023-23 batch will be sitting for NExT examination in December 2027 or January 2028, according to the academic calendar issued by UGMEB in the guidelines document. NExT will be conducted in December or January of every year.

MBBS Curriculum 2023

MBBS Course Division: The MBBS programme which is four-and-a-half-year, will be divided up into three stages. The first and second stages will last for 12 months each, while the third stage will be of 30 months. It will further be divided into two parts - Part I (12 months) and Part II (18 months).

MBBS Course Duration: A minimum of eight hours of work per day, including one hour of lunch, will be required in each of the 39 weeks that will be calculated as an academic year. As the second year begins, a total of 15 hours a week of clinical work is required.

MBBS Examinations: Students who will appear for the exam in that subject must have a minimum of 75 per cent attendance in theory and 80 per cent in practical or clinical. Those who lack the required 75 per cent attendance in the electives will not be allowed to appear for the Third Professional Part II exam or the National Exit Test (NExT) exam. Furthermore, candidates who fail the university exams at the end of every academic year will have to appear in the supplementary exams.