NMC Issues CBME Regulations 2023, No Admission Beyond August 30
NMC Issues CBME Regulations 2023, No Admission Beyond August 30

August 03, 2023

New Delhi, India

As per an official notice, the regulations are in effect from August 1, 2023 (Representative Image)

As per an official notice, the regulations are in effect from August 1, 2023

Colleges must plan admission scheduling and processes such that the first professional year begins on August 1 of each year beginning with the academic year 2024-25, as per the guidelines

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on August 1 published the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) 2023 Curriculum Regulations. According to the new guidelines, colleges must plan admission scheduling and processes such that the first professional year begins on August 1 of each year beginning with the academic year 2024-25. There will be no admittance for any academic session beginning after August 30. In addition, institutions that allow admission after the aforementioned dates will incur NMC sanctions.

At the end of each professional year, students must take university exams. If students do not pass the university exams, they will have to retake them. The additional exams and their results must be handled within 3 to 6 weeks of the main exam results being released. It is being done “so that successful candidates can join the main batch for advancement.”

“If the candidate fails in the supplementary examination of the first MBBS, they shall join the batch of the next academic /subsequent year. There shall be no supplementary batches. Partial attendance of examination in any subject shall be counted as an attempt,” read the official notification.

In the first professional year, students will study Anatomy, Biochemistry, and Physiology, according to the curriculum. They will study Pathology, Pharmacology, and Microbiology in their second year.

The third professional year is divided into two parts – Part I and Part II. In Part I, there will be Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Oto-Rhinolaryngology (ENT), Community Medicine, and Ophthalmology. While in the Part II of the third professional year, students will be studying General Medicine, Psychiatry, General Surgery, Orthopaedics (including Trauma), Anaesthesiology, Pediatrics, Dermatology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Radiodiagnosis.

As per an official notice, the regulations are in effect from August 1, 2023.

Indian Graduate Medical Training Programme: Objectives and Details

The undergraduate medical education programme is intended to produce an “Indian Medical Graduate" (IMG) who possesses the necessary information, abilities, attitudes, values, and responsiveness to perform responsibly and effectively as a physician.

The first and second professional years will be for 12 months each. Third professional year (part 1 - 12 months, including university exams) and (part II - 18 months, including university exams). It is to be noted that there shall be no grace marks for passing an examination.

