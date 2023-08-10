NMC Mandates FMGL Regulations 2021 For Foreign Medical Students

The National Medical Commission has issued a public notice for students who are pursuing their medical degree from any foreign medical institution or university. Candidates who want to start their practice of allopathy in India after completing their degree have to ensure that the institution or university abides by all the conditions prescribed in the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiates (FMGL) Regulations 2021 before taking admission.

This notice comes as the National Medical Commission has observed that the curriculum, time period, and training offered to students at many foreign medical institutions or universities are not in accordance with NMC requirements in India.

“Any variation in duration, medium of instructions, syllabus, clinical training, or internship/clerkship may lead to disqualification in grant of registration in India. ln case of disqualification, the sole responsibility shall lie upon the candidate only,” the notice read.

The terms of duration of the study, medium of instruction, syllabus, clinical training, internship or clerkship and other details are prescribed in the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiates (FMGL) Regulations 2021.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently published its academic calendar, which details the implementation of the National Exit Test (NExT) for MBBS students beginning with the class of 2024. NExT step 1 is set for February 2028, followed by NExT step 2 in February 2029, according to the 2023 Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) standards. NExT will serve as the licentiate exam for medical graduates to certify their eligibility to practise in the country.

Initially, NMC stated that the MBBS class of 2020 would be the first to take the National Exit Test (NExT). AIIMS Delhi also intended to hold a NExT mock test on July 28. However, the mock test was cancelled by the NMC, which declared that all candidates who had registered for the test would receive a refund of their registration fees.

Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya earlier remarked The newly introduced NExT is not expected to be harder than the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). Additionally, Students would receive their MBBS degrees from their respective universities, but to be considered for a postgraduate seat, they must pass the NExT exam.