NMC to Conduct Webinar on NExT Exam With Medical Colleges, MBBS Students on June 27

The National Medical Commission (NMC) will hold a webinar on National Exit Test (NExT) on June 27. The commission informed that the NMC chairman Suresh Chandra Sharma will address final-year MBBS students and medical colleges to explain about the proposed NExT examination. He will address all the concerns, speculations, and other apprehensions regarding the exam.

The NMC will be organising a mock webinar a day prior to the event day on June 26 at 2.30 PM in order to check technical glitches. “All medical colleges are requested to join the webinar one hour prior to the actual scheduled timing at 1.30 PM and make suitable arrangements in their lecture hall with proper audio-video,” directed the NMC.

As per the internal notice issued by the NMC, all medical colleges have been directed to join the webinar. Applicants should note that only a single login window will be allowed from each medical college. The commission has even asked all the final MBBS students to attend its webinar.

The chairman will be addressing faculty of all medical colleges, including private and government colleges, and final medical students to “remove apprehensions and stress built around proposed NExT examination”.

The National Exit Test exam is designed to replace the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG). The NeXT Exam will act as a qualifying and screening exam for final-year MBBS Students. The exam will be held in two phases, according to the draft regulations. The NeXT part 1 will focus on theory exams and the NeXT part 2 exam will focus on the practical, oral, and clinical tests for the seven clinical subjects and disciplines.

Once implemented, the NeXT Exam will serve as a common qualifying examination for final year MBBS students, a licentiate exam, and also as an MBBS exit exam. The proposed changes were not received well among academicians, subject experts, and students.