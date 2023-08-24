NMC Urges Medical Colleges for Fresh Applications to Boost PG Seats for 2024-25

The National Medical Commission (NMC) of India has requested medical colleges to submit fresh applications for expanding the number of post-graduate seats in the upcoming academic session of 2024-2025. The Commission has advised that medical colleges with pending applications can reapply for seat increases in various post-graduate courses. This move comes as the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has opened applications for seat enhancements in post-graduate programs.

The NMC has reported that the applications that were left for recognition or renewal of recognition in the year 2022 have already been processed by the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGME). Additionally, ongoing applications submitted by Medical Colleges are currently in the process of evaluation and are expected to be concluded promptly.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC earlier in August had called in for the applications for renewal of medical courses and an increase in the number of seats in both Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses for the academic year 2024-2025. The commission was also inviting applications for the establishment of new medical colleges.

The following paperwork must be submitted with applications for the establishment of new medical colleges:

1. Details of the individual, autonomous body or government who is starting the new medical college.

2. Essentiality certificate

3. Consent of Affiliation

4. Hospital details as mentioned in the application

5. Fees paid as prescribed by NMC

As per the new guidelines which were issued earlier this week, NMC has stated that the medical colleges that will be established from the academic session of 2024-2025 will be allowed to have 150 seats in UG courses making sure that the institute maintains the ratio of 100 MBBS seats to 10 lakh population in the state.

NMC had also issued the deadlines to apply for MBBS to be September 17 and for PG courses like MD, MS and MDS to be September 15. The NMC mentioned other important details regarding the courses such as the guidelines, steps and the fees required to submit the applications. It has also issued the fees that it will charge for other processes like inspection, starting of courses, recognition, change in name and so on.