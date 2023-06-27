NMC Webinar on NExT Exam To Be Held Today With Medical Colleges, MBBS Students

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is all set to organise a webinar on National Exit Test (NExT) today, June 27. NMC chairperson Suresh Chandra Sharma will address final-year MBBS students and medical colleges on proposed NExT examination. It is expected that he will address all the concerns, speculations, and other apprehensions regarding the exam.

All medical colleges have been instructed to participate in the webinar, according to the internal notice released by the NMC. Applicants should be aware that each medical college will only be permitted a single login window. Even the final MBBS students have been requested to participate in the commission’s webinar.

The NMC also organised a mock webinar on June 26 at 2.30 PM in order to check technical glitches. “All medical colleges are requested to join the webinar one hour prior to the actual scheduled timing at 1.30 PM and make suitable arrangements in their lecture hall with proper audio-video,” directed the NMC.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) will be replaced by the National Exit Test exam. For final-year MBBS students, the NeXT Exam will serve as a qualifying and screening test. The proposed regulations state that the exam will be conducted in two stages. The NeXT part 2 exam will concentrate on the practical, oral, and clinical assessments for the seven clinical subjects and disciplines, while the NeXT part 1 exam will concentrate on theory exams.

For the qualifying MBBS test, to obtain a licence to practise medicine in India, and for the merit-based distribution of postgraduate (PG) seats in general specialties, the results of NExT stages 1 and 2 will be considered. According to the health ministry, the exam would be the same for everyone, regardless of whether they had their training in India or elsewhere, easing the issue of mutual recognition for foreign medical graduates (FMGs).

During the review meeting, the ways to conduct NExT in a world-class manner were also discussed and deliberated. While addressing the meeting, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government “is committed to creating quality medical education and transparent examination infrastructure and health services and is relentlessly working with all stakeholders to achieve this objective."