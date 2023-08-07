NMMS Odisha 2023 Registration Process Begins At ntse.scertodisha.nic.in; Apply By August 31

The registration process for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2023 has commenced as per the announcement by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on August 5. Eligible students can now register for the scholarship through the official website, ntse.scertodisha.nic.in. The Odisha NMMS is offering a total of 3,314 scholarships to Class 8 students studying in Government or Government-aided schools in the state. The exam is scheduled to take place on November 5, as per the official schedule.

Steps to register for NMMS Odisha:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website, ntse.scertodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Application for NMMS 2023-24’ link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the scanned documents including a photograph and signature.

Step 4: Carefully check all the details that you’ve mentioned in NMMS application form.

Step 5: Submit the application form and if needed, download the confirmation page.

NMMS Odisha: Eligibility Criteria

Students must have scored a minimum of 55 per cent marks for general, SEBC, and at least 50 per cent marks for the reserved categories like SC, ST, and PH in Class 7 annual examination or its equivalent. It is important for students to study in Class 8 during the academic session, 2023-24 in government or government-aided schools in Odisha.

Moreover, the annual income of the student’s parents from all sources should not be more than Rs. 3,50,000. The official guideline also stated that students, who are studying in government residential schools including Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and residential schools under ST and SC Development Department, KGBV etc. where all expenses are paid by government are exempted for scholarship under the Scheme.

NMMS Odisha: Official Schedule

- Online filling up of Application Forms and last date for submission of hard copies in their respective schools by students: From August 5 to August 31

- Last date of submission of countersigned hard copies of application forms by the headmasters or headmistress to the DEOs: September 8

- Confirmation of application forms by District Education Office: September 25

- Download of Admit Cards by the Candidates: October 10 till November 5

- Date of Examination: November 5

NMMS Odisha: Documents Required

-Caste Certificate (Recent-not before 2021-22)

-Disability Certificate (UDID Card) for physically handicapped candidates

Income Certificate for all candidates (not before 2021-22)

-Children of Ration Card, Annapurna, Antyodaya, and Mo Kudia Yojana family can produce the supporting document. In that case, they need not produce Income Certificate.