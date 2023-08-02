No Coaching Classes During School Hours: Bihar Education Department

The Education Department of Bihar has instructed coaching institutions in the state to not operate during school hours. In the order, the Government has imposed a ban on coaching classes from 9 am to 4 pm. To summarise, these classes cannot be held during school hours. Any institution not following the orders would have to face consequences.

The additional chief secretary of the Education Department in Bihar, KK Pathak has urged the private coaching institutions in the state to not operate between 9 am to 4 pm, on all working days. The reason behind taking the step is that it is an initiative to boost school attendance. Letters were sent to the district judges of all 38 districts, in which KK Pathak has requested that coaching facilities cannot function during school hours. This comes after the department observed that children between the grades of 9th and 12th are irregular in attending schools.

According to the instructions, the district administration is given until August 7 to notify the coaching institutions about the change. The time given to arrange meetings with the coaching operators is from August 8 to 16. If the institutions fail in fulfilling the instructions or violate the order, it could face punishment. There are three orders issued by the Education Department, which are:

Coaching classes are not to be conducted between 9 am to 4 pm because these are school hours. They are allowed to take classes outside of this time frame.

They are not allowed to hire teachers from any government or non-government school facility.

They have to inform the DM if a government official is working in the coaching board.

According to Pathak, “We have Bihar State Coaching Institute Act, 2020 but the coaching institutions are not following its norms. If they violate the norms now, their registrations will be cancelled.”