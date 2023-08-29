'No Negative Marking': Bihar Education Board On State Teacher Eligibility Test

The Bihar Board has unveiled the syllabus for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), encompassing both Paper One and Paper Two, which applicants can access via the official Bihar Board website: http://bsebstet.com.

Importantly, the Bihar STET Exam application window remained open until August 23, with an extended fee submission deadline until August 29 for registered candidates who haven’t paid yet.

The Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test, carrying a total of 150 marks, will not entail negative marking. The exam will encompass 100 subject-specific questions, with an additional 50 marks allocated for teaching methods and competencies.

Conducted in a computer-based format, the Bihar STET exam comprises multiple-choice questions, with each accurate response awarded one mark. Paper One targets classes IX and X educators, while Paper Two caters to classes 11 and 12 instructors.

Syllabus

Subjects encompass Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Maithili, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Bhojpuri, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Physical Education, Music, Fine Arts, and Dance. The syllabus includes Hindi, Urdu, English, Sanskrit, Bengali, Maithili, Maghi, Arabic, Persian, Bhojpuri, Pali, Prakrit, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, History, Geography, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Philosophy, Psychology, Home Science, Commerce, Computer Science, Agriculture, Music, and Botany.

Age Limit

Applicants for the Bihar TET 2023 Exam must be at least 18 years old, with no upper age limit set by the Bihar School Examination Board.

Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria mandate a Graduation degree and a B.Ed degree from a state or central university for Paper One candidates. As for those interested in Paper Two, a Postgraduate (PG) degree and a B.Ed degree from a state or central board are prerequisites.