No Plans to Conduct NEET UG Twice a Year, ‘Not Feasible’: NMC Tells AISU

The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently wrote a letter to the All India Student’s Union (AISU), a student-led organisation in response to the possibility of holding the NEET UG exam twice a year. The commission informed that it is “not feasible to conduct the NEET UG exam twice” and they have no such plans. The exam also involves a huge amount of money and other resources, so holding the single-largest medical test twice will place an unfair load on the government coffers, NMC said.

In the letter, NMC further stated that all the MBBS seats were filled during the single counselling session and that no seats remained unfilled, eliminating the need to hold the NEET UG exam twice. However, the NEET candidates are now free to appear next year in the exam as the upper age criteria have been removed, the commission mentioned.

On May 10, AISU had written to the NMC, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and the Education Ministry, requesting to conduct the NEET UG exam twice a year. Several NEET UG aspirants and their tutors demanded two attempts. They requested that if the proposal is granted, students would have enough time and opportunity to prepare for NEET.

“Received response from NMC on our representation requesting NEET UG to be conducted twice a year. Their reply highlights financial challenges and the burden on government resources. Response is disappointing,” AISU said in a tweet. The association also feels that this move would increase the chances of admission, preserve applicants’ academic year, as well as give an opportunity for preparation.

Received response from NMC on our representation requesting NEET UG to be conducted twice a year. Their reply highlights financial challenges and burden on government resources. Response is disappointing. #NEETUG #NEETUG2NDATTEMPT pic.twitter.com/8hfvLZixzU— All India Student’s Union ( AISU ) (@Official_AISU) June 27, 2023

On the other hand, the official schedule for the NEET UG 2023 counselling process will be declared soon. Once the counselling dates are released, candidates can check it from the official website at mcc.nic.in. Before the counselling process could begin, candidates are requested to keep their documents ready. The essential documents that candidates will need for NEET UG counselling 2023 include NEET UG 2023 scorecard, class 10 and 12 mark sheet and pass certificate, admit card, migration certificate, medical fitness certificate, a valid government photo ID card, and category certificate, if applicable.