CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Education News LIVEBSEB 10th ResultJharkhand Board ResultBihar Board TopperIBPS Clerk Result
Home » education-career » No Proposal for One-time Relaxation in Eligibility Criteria for JEE-Main: Education Ministry
1-MIN READ

No Proposal for One-time Relaxation in Eligibility Criteria for JEE-Main: Education Ministry

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 13:45 IST

New Delhi, India

There is no proposal under consideration for one-time relaxation in eligibility criteria of JEE (Main) 2023 (News18)

There is no proposal under consideration for one-time relaxation in eligibility criteria of JEE (Main) 2023 (News18)

The ministry has been receiving representations from a few students who claimed to have faced difficulties in the JEE (Main) 2022 exams, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar informed Lok Sabha in a written response

The Union Education Ministry on Monday ruled out considering any proposal for a one-time relaxation in eligibility criteria for engineering entrance exam JEE-Main this year.

The ministry has been receiving representations from a few students who claimed to have faced difficulties in the JEE (Main) 2022 exams, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar informed Lok Sabha in a written response.

”After due verification, the affected candidates were allowed to appear in re-examinations held on June 29, 2022 (Shift-2) and June 30, 2022 (Shift-1) for Session-1 and on July 30, 2022 (Shift-1) for Session-2. Moreover, the candidates who have passed the Class 12/ equivalent examination in 2021, 2022, or appearing in 2023 can appear in JEE (Main) – 2023 examination.

”For the school leaving batch of 2020, the JEE (Main) examination was conducted two times in 2020, four times in 2021 and two times in 2022 giving them sufficient opportunities to take the JEE(Main) examination,” said Sarkar.

”Accordingly, there is no proposal under consideration for one-time relaxation in eligibility criteria of JEE (Main) 2023,” the minister added.

Read all the Latest Education News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Damini Solanki
Damini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. Right now covering the education and employment beat, Damini loves to t...Read More
first published:April 04, 2023, 13:45 IST
last updated:April 04, 2023, 13:45 IST