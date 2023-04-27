No Suspicious Object Found, Say Police After Delhi School Receives Bomb Threat

No suspicious object was found during an intensive search on the premises of the Delhi Public School at Mathura Road here after the school administration received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo, after reviewing the situation, said the threat was received on the official email address of the school administration and the police were informed around 8 am.

Local police personnel, a bomb disposal squad, a dog squad and a SWAT team were immediately sent to the spot, he said.

“It was a challenge… All the buildings on the school premises were checked and no suspicious object was found. The situation is normal. We also searched the outline areas of the school premises,” the official added.

As news of the bomb threat spread, panic-stricken parents gathered outside the school and took their children home.

The school was evacuated and the Fire department was informed about the threat around 8 am. A fire tender was rushed to the spot, officials said.

According to the officials, police personnel were broadly divided into three groups on the basis of the school’s layout and an intensive manual and technical search started. The school has three buildings — pre-primary, junior and senior wings.

The process of evacuation of the students also started without any delay. Students from the different wings were facilitated to assemble in the open grounds near their buildings, the senior police official said.

The building premises and open area were thoroughly checked with a dog squad while a manual search was also conducted.

The parents who had gathered at the school gate in large numbers to take their wards home were facilitated and channelised without causing any panic and crowding, Deo added.

The school has around 4,000 students and all those present were handed over to their parents without any loss or injury, the police said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident under the IT Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are being made to trace the source and the identify of the person who sent the email, they added.

The Indian School in Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar had received bomb threats twice — in April this year and in November 2022.

The most recent threat to The Indian School was made on April 12 via an email, following which the school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. The mail was later declared a hoax.

