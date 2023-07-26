Noida Schools Closed Today, Telangana Declares Holiday For 2 Days Due to Heavy Rains

During this monsoon season, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Kerala, Delhi-NCR, and many other districts of India have continued to experience heavy rainfall, forcing the closure of schools on multiple occasions to ensure the safety of students and school employees.

In light of the recent severe rain, the Noida district administration has now mandated that all local schools stay closed today, July 26. According to the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration, all schools in Noida and Greater Noida will be closed on Wednesday owing to heavy rainfall and flooding. Noida schools have been closed today as a result of the persistent rain that the area has been experiencing since Tuesday. The Noida district officials had previously declared that all schools for grades one through twelve would be closed on July 14 due to record-breaking rainfall and the rising flood level of the Yamuna River.

The projection for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several districts of the state for July 26 and 27 has prompted India Meteorological Department Hyderabad to issue a red alert for Telangana. Telangana state’s education minister, Sabita Indra Reddy, was given the go-ahead by chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to declare a two-day holiday on July 26 and 27 for all educational institutions in the state, both private and public, due to the ongoing, heavy rains. This announcement was made by the directorate of school education in Telangana and Hyderabad. The instructions stated that “immediate orders are to be issued in this regard."

In particular, the IMD had issued an orange alert for Hyderabad on July 25 for moderate rainfall over all six zones, namely – Secunderabad, Charminar, Khairatabad, LB Nagar, Kukatpally and Serilingampally.

The Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra coastline areas were recently put on an orange alert, and the India Meteorological Department warned that heavy rains may return to the country’s northern part on July 25. Up till today, July 26, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms across a considerable portion of Kerala. Additionally, it was ordered that all schools and colleges in Kerala remain closed on July 24 and 25.