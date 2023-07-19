Northern Coalfields Invites Applications For 700 Graduate And Diploma Apprentices

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a Miniratna Company, operating under the Union Ministry of Coal, has announced a massive recruitment drive for graduate and diploma apprenticeships. A total of 700 vacancies are available for candidates interested in undertaking apprenticeship training with the organisation. The online application process is set to commence on July 20 and will remain open until August 3.
The apprenticeship training selection process involves several steps. Initially, the candidates’ applications will be reviewed to shortlist eligible individuals. Subsequently, a merit list will be compiled based on the marks obtained in their qualifying examination, be it graduation or diploma. Candidates whose names appear on the merit list will then have their original documents verified. This thorough process ensures a fair and transparent selection for apprenticeship training. Here are some important information that interested candidates should know:
Important Dates:
Online application starts- July 20
Last date of application- August 3
Document verification- August 10
Training starts- August 21
Educational Qualification:
Candidates must have completed their graduation in the relevant subject to be eligible for the graduate apprenticeship program. On the other hand, for those aspiring to enrol in diploma apprenticeship training, a diploma qualification is necessary.
Age Limit:
Minimum Age- 18 years
Maximum Age- 26 years
Vacancies:
For Graduate Apprentice
BCA- 25 Positions
B.Tech Electronics & Telecommunication- 13 Positions
B. Pharma- 20 Positions
B.Com- 20 Positions
B.Sc- 44 Positions
Electrical Engg- 72 Positions
\Mechanical Engg- 91 Positions
Mining Engg- 83 Positions
Computer Science & Engg- 2 Positions
For Diploma Apprentice
Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering- 13 Positions
Electrical Engineering- 90 Positions
Mechanical Engineering- 103 Positions
Mining Engineering- 114 Positions
How To Apply?
Visit the official NCL website by clicking on the hyperlink: http://nclcil.in
Click on the “Career/Recruitment" button on the website
If you are a first-time applicant, select ‘Log-In’ to set up your account
Fill out the NCL job form with accurate details matching your original documents
Upload a passport-size photograph and your signature as per the specified requirements
Review the filled form and ensure all details are correct
Keep a printout of the filled form for your future reference