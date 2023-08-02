Not IIT-JEE Or UPSC But This Exam In China Is The Toughest In The World

Have you ever wondered which exam is considered the toughest in the world? In today’s article, we bring your attention to the most challenging competitive test in the world. This exam leaves even the best students anxious. The Gaokao Exam in China, also known as the National Higher Education Entrance Examination, holds the top spot among the most challenging exams globally. It is a mandatory test for students seeking higher education opportunities in China. The arduous preparation for this crucial examination begins right from the early years of schooling. In China, this exam is compulsory for admission to graduation courses. Spanning two to three days, this extensive test lasts for a total of nine hours.

In 1952, China introduced the Gaokao exam. This pivotal test became the gateway to higher academic pursuits for countless students. The exam encountered a disruption from 1966 to 1976, during Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution. Despite this tumultuous period, the Gaokao exam continued to be a defining milestone for ambitious students, aiming to secure their future in higher education.

The significance of this exam is truly remarkable, evident from the administration’s relentless efforts to maintain utmost precision and security. Every precautionary measure is taken to ensure that no student commits any errors during the Gaokao. The administration leverages advanced technologies such as surveillance cameras, Global Positioning System (GPS) technology, and drone aerial surveillance to establish a robust security system.

A 2016 announcement stated the strict rules followed during the Gaokao examination. It was revealed that students who cheat in this exam can even be sentenced to jail. This underscores its critical role in shaping students’ education and future opportunities in China.

The exam includes sections on Chinese language, mathematics, and a foreign language. Students can also choose additional subjects like Physics, Chemistry, History, Politics, Geography and Biology, based on their interests and academic strengths.

