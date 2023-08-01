Not IIT, NIT But Students Of This University Get Packages Of Up To Rs 85 Lakh

Universities play a crucial role in shaping the lives of students and when it comes to top engineering colleges, students seek the best for their careers. IIT and NIT are widely regarded as the leading universities for pursuing engineering in India.

But this time, it’s not the IITs and NITs that are making the headlines. Recently, Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata, West Bengal, achieved a significant feat, securing the fourth position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Among state-run universities, JU is ranked first with Calcutta University (CU) in second place.

The university’s impressive placement records and its range of courses played a major role in attaining this ranking. Jadavpur University witnessed a record-breaking placement rate of above 95 per cent in most engineering departments. Departments such as Mechanical Engineering and Instrumentation & Electronics Engineering achieved 100 per cent placements, while IT, Printing Engineering, Computer Science, and Power Engineering saw 97 per cent placements.

Recruiters, including prominent companies like Google, Samsung, Microsoft, DE Shaw India, Citi Bank, HSBC and Texas Industries, offered 1,200 positions to JU students. More than 1,000 students were successfully placed and some secured lucrative annual packages, with the highest being Rs 85 lakh. Around 35 students received annual packages between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 80 lakh, and over 100 students received offers ranging from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 45 lakh.

Even placements in arts and other science streams showed improvement compared to the previous years. University officials attributed this success to the dedication of both students and faculty members. Pro-Vice Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee expressed his joy at the remarkable placement record, particularly during a time when big companies were downsizing.

Jadavpur University’s placement officer, Samita Bhattacharya, acknowledged the outstanding performance of departments like Power Engineering, Construction Engineering and Printing Engineering, despite facing limited opportunities.

Following JU’s success, St. Xavier’s College also achieved a prominent position in the state, alongside Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Belur. Meanwhile, IIT Madras secured the top rank in NIRF and IIT Kharagpur earned the sixth position.