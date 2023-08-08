Not IIT Or NIT, Student From IIIT Allahabad Gets Rs 1 Crore Package From Amazon

India is famous for producing great talents, in terms of education, who are leading some of the biggest tech and IT companies today. The prestigious institutions of India like IIT, NIT and IIM have given placements with record packages every year. Now, challenging its monopoly over producing brilliant graduates, the Indian Institute of Information Technology ( IIIT) Allahabad, is now grabbing headlines. The institute’s tech graduates are now setting new benchmarks worldwide. IIIT Allahabad’s BTech graduate Palak Mittal has secured a salary package of Rs 1 crore from US-headquartered tech giant, Amazon. Palak Mittal of IIIT is now trending for the record package she grabbed in 2022 from Amazon, after she graduated. She worked as a Software Developer at Amazon Web Services ( AWS). There, she developed the software component for security for over 250 AWS consoles. She also designed and implemented numerous security scanners for this company. Palak Mittal also holds experience in working on Cloud platforms. She holds expertise in programming languages such as AWS Lambda, AWS S3, AWS Cloudwatch, Typescript, Java and SQL.

Palak Mittal currently works with the Fintech giant PhonePe company, which is situated in Bengaluru.

Prior to this breaking news, her fellow colleague Anurag Makade bagged an even better package of Rs 1.25 crore from Amazon. Anurag, who was from the same college, was trending due to his high salary package. He joined the Amazon office in Dubin, Ireland. He is stationed as a Frontend Engineer in the company. Anurag Makade wrote about his accomplishment on LinkedIn and said “Greetings folks, I’m super excited to share that I joined Amazon as a Frontend Engineer!”. The IIIT graduate hails from Nashik and has previously worked as an intern at American Express and Cure Fit. He joined Amazon in September 2022, as per his social media post.

There are a few others too from the institute who scored such high salary placements. Pratham Prakash Gupta landed a job at Google and secured an annual package of Rs 1.4 crore. Another graduate, Akhil Singh also got placed at Rubrik company with a salary package of Rs 1.2 crore.