Not Just Scientists, ISRO Recruits Simple Graduates Too; Check Post, Salary And Perks
Not Just Scientists, ISRO Recruits Simple Graduates Too; Check Post, Salary And Perks

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 13:06 IST

They are also entitled to DA, HRA, LTA and other perks.

For simple graduates, ISRO recruits for junior personal assistant posts with an annual salary between Rs 3 lakh to 3.50 lakh.

Getting a job at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is a dream come true for many aspirants. ISRO has jobs not only for scientists but do you know simple graduates also get a chance to work at this esteemed organisation? For simple graduates, ISRO recruits junior personal assistants. So today, let’s take a look at the salary, perks and job profile of a junior personal assistant at ISRO.

ISRO Junior Personal Assistant Salary

ISRO junior personal assistant annual package is offered to candidates as per the guidelines of the organisation. As per reports, the annual salary for this post is between Rs 3 lakh to 3.50 lakh annually.

ISRO Junior Personal Assistant Additional Perks

Along with the basic pay, each candidate also gets some of the facilities and allowances included in their annual package, as shared below:

1. Dearness allowance

2. House rent allowance

3. Transport allowance

4. New pension scheme

5. In addition, medical facilities for self and dependents, a subsidised canteen, and a limited quarter facility (in lieu of HRA)

6. Leave travel allowance

8. Group insurance

7. House building Advanced

ISRO Junior Personal Assistant Job Profile

As per the ISRO guidelines, as a junior personal assistant, candidates are expected to perform all the assigned tasks once they are appointed for the post. Some of the tasks include:

1. Providing day-to-day administrative support to senior employees

2. Answering phone calls, scheduling appointments and organising work schedules

3. To carry out all the tasks assigned by the higher authorities

ISRO Junior Personal Assistant Career Growth and Promotion

All the selected candidates get an attractive salary package and job security, along with many opportunities for career growth. Once the probation period is over, they are eligible to participate in promotions based on their performance, seniority and experience. If they successfully clear the exam for promotion, they get promoted to a higher post and are eligible to get a higher annual package and benefits.

