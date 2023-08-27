NTA NCET Result 2023 Released at ncet.samarth.ac.in, Steps to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the NCET 2023 exam can check and download their scores from the official website of NTA at ncet.samarth.ac.in. This year, a total of 16,004 students registered for the entrance exam, out of which 10,136 appeared for it. To download the NTA NCET 2023 result, candidates will have to key in their application number, password and captcha code on the login window.

The NCET exam was conducted on August 9 in 127 cities across the country from 2 PM to 5 PM. The computer-based test (CBT) was held in 13 mediums – English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The agency released the provisional answer keys on August 14 after which candidates were allowed to raise objections. The last date to raise objections against the answer keys was August 16.

As per the official notice, around 91 answer key challenges were received by the agency out of which 40 were the unique challenges. Subsequently, these challenges were shown to the concerned subject experts. Based on their feedback, the final answer keys were prepared and released.

“The result was prepared based on the Final Answer Keys and the same is being declared today i.e. 25 August 2023 on https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/,” read the official notice.

NTA NCET Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official portal of NTA NCET atncet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on ‘NTA NCET 2023’ result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new window opens, enter the required details (application number, password and captcha code) and click on submit.

Step 4: The NCET result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the NCET entrance exam 2023 result and download it.

The National Common Entrance Test was held for students seeking admission to the Four-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central or State Institutions/ Universities such as IITs, RIEs, NITs, and government colleges for the academic year 2023-24.

This year, a total of 42 Central/State Institutions/Universities participated in NCET. It is important to note that the scores of NCET can be used by other organisations according to their eligibility criteria/applicable/norms/ regulations/rules/ guidelines.