NTA To Conduct Common PhD Entrance Exam For DU, BHU, JNU And Other Universities

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold a uniform entrance test for PhD admissions at the University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU). Previously, JNU and Delhi University (DUET) PhD admissions were handled through separate tests administered by NTA. For combined MPhil-PhD programmes, BHU had the Research Entrance Test (RET), and BBAU had entrance exams at the institute level for PhD programs.

Interested students can register themselves at entrance.samarth.ac.in, and the application deadline is September 8. With the exception of the language papers, this exam’s question papers will be in English. The date and timing of the test will be disclosed later. There is no upper age limit for taking this PhD entrance exam, however applicants may need to meet the university’s age requirements in order to be considered for admission.

The minimum educational qualification necessary to take the PhD admission exam is a postgraduate/equivalent degree. Candidates who plan to take the qualifying exam may also apply. The exam will be computer-based (CBT), and the question paper will be divided into two portions. The first portion covers research methods, and the second is subject-specific. Each paper will contain 100 multiple-choice questions, and the test will last 3 hours, or 180 minutes.

A candidate may select up to three courses as long as the dates of the two examinations do not conflict. The information bulletin contains a list of the subjects that will be tested. Meanwhile, DU will release the second merit list for seat allotment. Today at 5 PM, the University will release the merit list for the second round at admission.uod.ac.in.

Students should keep in mind the time that they will get to accept the seats that are allocated and after the time limit is exhausted the students wouldn’t be able to accept their allocated seats. Students will be given time of three days to accept the seats, from 5 PM, August 10 to 4:59 PM, August 13. Colleges will also have four days to confirm the allocated seats, from 5 PM, 10th August to 4:59 PM, August 14. The last date to pay the fees will be on August 15 till 4:59 PM before which all the selected students should have paid the fees.