NTA to Release NEET UG 2023 Results Soon, Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 results soon. The NEET UG 2023 results are likely to be declared during the second week of June. An official confirmation, however, is still awaited. Once released, the results will be made available to the students online at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Results: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website for NTA NEET UG results, which is neet.nta.nic.in 2023.

Step 2: Find the option that says, “Declaration of NEET 2023 results" and open the link.

Step 3: Click on the candidate login window.

Step 4: Provide the required details, including registration number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 5: Click on the “Submit" button.

Step 6: The NEET UG results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the results and keep them for future reference.

The NEET UG examination took place on May 7, and a re-examination was conducted on June 6 for students who were unable to participate due to the Manipur violence.

In the event of a tie, which occurs when two or more candidates achieve the same score in the NEET exam, specific tie-breaking rules are implemented by the authorities to assign ranks to each candidate. These rules are as follows:

Biology Marks: Preference will be given to those with higher Biology grades.

Chemistry Marks: Candidates with higher Chemistry scores will be selected if the tie remains after taking Biology grades into account.

Less Incorrect Questions: If the tie still remains unresolved, the number of incorrect answers will be taken into account, and the candidate with fewer incorrect responses will be prioritized.

Age Factor: If none of the above tie-breaking methods successfully resolves the tie, the age of the candidates will be considered, and the candidate who is older in age will be given preference for merit ranking.

After the results are declared, students who meet the qualification criteria will be invited to participate in the counselling process. The National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET Counselling 2023 online through the website www.mcc.nic.in. The counselling procedure will be conducted in multiple stages to allocate 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 85 per cent of state quota seats for admissions into various medical courses.