NTA to Reschedule CUET Exam for Meghalaya Students Allotted Centres Elsewhere: Edu Min

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 13:05 IST

The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) is scheduled to be held on Friday

The rescheduled exam date for the affected students from Meghalaya will be announced as soon as the state administration submits to the NTA the list of the affected students

Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Thursday said the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reschedule CUET examination for students from the northeastern state who have been allotted centres elsewhere in the country.

The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) is scheduled to be held on Friday.

”The Union Ministry for Human Resources has directed the NTA to reschedule the exam for students from the state who were allotted CUET examination centres outside the state,” Sangma told PTI.

The rescheduled exam date for the affected students from Meghalaya will be announced as soon as the state administration submits to the NTA the list of the affected students, he said.

The students on the list will get another opportunity to sit for the exam on a rescheduled date, he said, adding that data is being collected at the moment and the list will be submitted to the NTA at the earliest.

He said the development took place after Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma wrote a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to intervene in the matter and issue necessary directions to the NTA to make alternative arrangements for the affected students.

He informed Pradhan that students from Meghalaya were allotted exam centres in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Kolkata and other far-off places, following which several aspirants complained to the state government about it.

He said the allocation of CUET exam centres for students from Meghalaya in far-off places has caused significant inconvenience and logistical challenges for the students and their parents.

Sangma said CUET admit cards were issued only on Wednesday, just two days ahead of the scheduled exam on Friday.

Meghalaya had earlier requested the NTA to set up CUET centres in all 12 districts of the state.

