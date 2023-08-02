Nuh Violence: Schools, Colleges in Gurugram To Remain Closed Today

Schools, colleges, and coaching centres in Gurugram’s Sohna sub-division will remain closed today due to the ongoing crisis. Conflicts between two groups on Monday in the Nuh area of Haryana have led to this situation.

A tweet by the District Information and Public Relations officer, Gurugram put out this information. Except for those in Sohna, educational institutions were ordered to stay closed on Tuesday and will resume on Wednesday, according to district officials. According to the authorities, five vehicles and three stores were destroyed in the Sohna dispute on Monday night.

The local government has issued stringent instructions to all educational institutions to carefully comply with these measures for the protection and welfare of students and their surroundings. The closure seeks to prevent any unanticipated occurrences or disturbances amid the current instability in the regions.

It is recommended that parents and students remain up up-to-date on the latest information from local authorities. Authorities are making every effort to maintain peace in the surrounding region, and they will keep a careful eye on events. The decision to close educational institutions on August 1 and 2 was made as a preventive step to promote harmony in Gurugram and Faridabad districts. Once the environment is secure and steady, all academic activities should resume as normal.

In response to the continued violence, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated that the Nuh violence looked to be part of a big conspiracy and threatened stern punishment against those responsible.

The primary cause of the school’s closure is the deaths of two home guards, a civilian, and one other person in Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday amid clashes with a crowd that sought to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) parade, as well as the injuries of ten police officers. During the altercation between the two groups, stones were hurled and vehicles were set on fire. The repercussions of the violence were seen in the neighbouring Gurugram district’s Sohna region. Mobile internet services were also suspended in Nuh and Faridabad districts from Monday until Wednesday.