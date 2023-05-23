Nursing Care Assistant To ECG Technician, Diploma Courses After Class 10 For Healthcare Jobs

With the nationwide release of board examination results, numerous students who have completed their Class 10 education are now looking for job options. There is great news for students who aspire to secure a job in the healthcare sector. After Class 10, a multitude of short-term diploma courses builds the way for promising careers as paramedical staff, encompassing roles such as healthcare assistants, lab technicians, nursing staff, therapists and more. Let us discover the array of short-term courses available for pursuing a fulfilling career in paramedical healthcare.

Nursing care assistant

You can enrol in a comprehensive two-year diploma in nursing care assistant where you will get invaluable insights into the world of nursing assistance, upskilling yourself with essential skills and knowledge. Completing this degree can get you a lucrative job offer of up to Rs 2 lakh per annum.

Medical radiology technician

After Class 10, you can also pursue your certificate course in medical radiology technician, which is of minimum 6 months. While pursuing this degree, a candidate should have received at least 50% marks in Class 10.

Diploma in audiology and speech therapy

There are a lot of job opportunities after a diploma in audiology and speech therapy. After completing this course, you can get a chance to work in a hospital or with a doctor. The duration for this diploma course will be of one year.

Diploma in dialysis technique

After completing a diploma in dialysis technology, which is for a duration of two years, one can get a job in a reputed hospital. The average salary of a dialysis technician ranges from Rs 2-3 lakh annually.

Diploma in ECG technique

The diploma in ECG technique is of two years. After completing the course, a candidate can easily get a job in a hospital. The salary package of ECG technicians is up to Rs 2 lakh per annum.