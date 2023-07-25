NVS Admission 2023: Class 11 Selection Test Registration Deadline Extended For Manipur Students

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the last date for submission of online registration of the Class 11 lateral entry selection exam 2023 for students from the violence-hit state of Manipur. Candidates can now submit their application forms by July 31. It is an opportunity for those seeking to enrol in Class 11 through the selection test. The class 11 application form is available on the NVS official website at navodaya.gov.in.

“Due to administrative reasons, the date for submission of application form for the candidates of State of Manipur is further extended up to 31-07-2023,” read the official notice on the NVS’s website. Previously, the last date was extended to July 20 for Manipur. NVS started the online registration process for the selection exam on May 12.

For admission to lateral entry seats in Class 9, NVS now administers the Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST). Students are eligible to apply for JNV Class 11 admissions if they have passed the Class 10 examination from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the state board, or other recognised boards in the district where a JNV is located.

JNV Class 11 Lateral Entry Selection Exam 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website atnavodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘JNV Class 11 Admission 2023’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself first and then fill out the details mentioned in the application form.

Step 4: To complete the process, make the required payment and submit the application form.

JNV Class 11 Lateral Entry Selection Exam 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Students applying for the selection exam should be born between June 1, 2006 and July 31, 2008. Candidates must have completed their Class 10 in the academic year 2022-23 or 2022 at a government or government-recognised school in the district where the JNV is located. They must secure a minimum of 55 per cent marks in Class 10 examinations.

This year, the Class 11 lateral entry selection exam will be conducted online on an optical mark reader (OMR) sheet. The candidates will have to answer the multiple-choice objective questions (MCQ) in either English or Hindi. It is to be noted that NVS reserves the right to fill seats in any JNV/Stream based on their administrative needs, including available housing.