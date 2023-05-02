NVS Class 11 Admission 2023: JNV to Conduct Lateral Entry Admission Test From This Year

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued an official notice regarding the lateral entry admission of Class 11 students for the academic session 2023-24. The Samiti has informed that they will start conducting a selection test for the lateral entry admission to Class 11 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) from this year onwards. “In connection with Lateral Entry admission in class XI against vacant seats in JNVs, a decision is taken to conduct a selection test from the session 2023-24 onwards, as in the case of Lateral Entry Admission in Class IX,” reads the official notice.

Candidates who are interested can apply for the selection test via online mode, for which the provision will be made in a few days. The NVS selection test will be conducted in July this year. The exact date and time of the exam have not been announced yet. A detailed notification on the selection test, application fee, and registration process will be issued shortly.

Once the notification is released, candidates can check it on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has been holding a lateral entry selection test for students seeking admission against vacant seats in Class 9.

NVS Class 11 Admissions 2023: Eligibility Criteria

-Students need to pass their Class 10 exam from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), state board, or other recognised boards in the country.

-The minimum age of the student must be 15 years and the maximum age limit is 17 years.

-Candidates can apply for admission in the district where a JNV is located.

-The NVS Class 11 merit list is prepared on the basis of marks secured by students in their Class 10 exam. The availability of seats in the concerned JNVs will also be taken into account.

- Students applying for admission are required to have a “reasonable” competency in English and Hindi languages.

JNV is a system of schools for students who are from rural areas. The system offers education to students who lack access to accelerated learning due to social, financial, and rural disadvantages.

