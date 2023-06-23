NVS Recruitment 2023: All You Need to Know

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has recently issued an official notification announcing revised recruitment guidelines for various teaching and non-teaching roles. Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the official website, navodaya.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill various posts, including PGT (Computer Science), PGT (Physical Education), PGT (Modern Indian Language), TGT (Art), TGT (Computer Science), TGT (Physical Education), TGT (Music), Catering Supervisor, TGT (Computer Science), Electrician/Plumber, Mess Helper, Computer Operator, Assistant Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Section Officer, Legal Assistant, Personal Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, and Stenographer.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will recruit over 7,500 candidates across various posts. For more information on NVS Recruitment 2023, please read further.

Vacancies:

Candidates can check the available vacancies for the given posts below:

PGT (Computer Science): 306

PGT (Physical Education): 91

PGT (Modern Indian Language): 46

TGT (Computer Science): 649

TGT (Art): 649

TGT (Physical Education): 1,244

TGT (Music): 649

Staff Nurse: 649

Catering Supervisor: 637

Electrician/Plumber: 598

Mess Helper: 1,297

ASO: 55

Computer Operator: 8

Stenographer: 49

Educational Qualification:

The required eligibility criteria for educational qualifications are as follows:

PGT (Computer Science): M.Sc./MCA/M.Tech (CS) + B.Ed.

PGT (Physical Education): M.P.Ed.

PGT (Modern Indian Language): PG in the related subject + B.Ed.

TGT (Computer Science): BCA/B.Sc (CS)/B.Tech (CS/IT) + B.Ed. + CTET

TGT (Art): Degree in Fine Arts + B.Ed.

TGT (Physical Education): B.P.Ed.

TGT (Music): Degree in Music

Staff Nurse: B.Sc Nursing + 2.5 Years of experience

Catering Supervisor: Degree in Hotel Management OR ITI + 10 Years of experience

Electrician/Plumber: ITI + 2 Years of experience

Mess Helper: 10th Pass + 5 Years of experience

ASO: Graduate + 3 Years of experience

Computer Operator: BCA/B.Sc./B.Tech (CS/IT)

Stenographer: 12th Pass + Steno

Age Limit:

The age limit criteria for the given positions are as follows:

PGT (Computer Science): 40 years old

PGT (Physical Education): 40 years old

PGT (Modern Indian Language): 40 years old

TGT (Computer Science): 35 years old

TGT (Art): 35 years old

TGT (Physical Education): 35 years old

TGT (Music): 35 years old

Staff Nurse: 35 years old

Catering Supervisor: 35 years old

Electrician/Plumber: 40 years old

Mess Helper: 35 years old

ASO: 33 years old

Computer Operator: 30 years old

Stenographer: 27 years old

Salary:

The salary range for candidates applying for various teaching and non-teaching positions will be from Rs 18,000.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected for the given positions based on their performance in the written test and interview.

How to Apply Online:

To apply for the given positions, eligible candidates are required to submit their applications on navodaya.gov.in.